Sometimes waiting has its reward and this is the best example of it, because we can enjoy the Amoled display OPPO Find X3 Neo for only 599 euros, a panel that surely allows us to be surprised by integrating a refresh rate of 90 Hz with a touch response of 120 Hz. A panel designed for those who play, watch movies or browse social networks, with brightness levels that give way to the good results that we could see in the analysis of the OPPO Find X3 Neo.

To get hold of it, at the time of its launch we had to make a large outlay that is now not the same at all. With a offer of more than 200 euros , it becomes the ideal option for most users and that makes it difficult for us to resist its charms, both on the inside with its features and on the outside with its aluminum alloy finish that makes it so attractive.

In that first purchase link we find the mentioned price of 599 euros, although the stock is limited. If you have not arrived on time, do not worry because we can get the smartphone with the same configuration of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory for a euro more also on Amazon but from a different purchase button. In both cases, a European does not matter, taking into account the large terminal that we are getting.

Model that pushes the chest with the Snapdragon 865 processor and its Adreno 650 GPU to move everything without knowing what lag is. In addition, their cameras have a very powerful section, being equipped with an optical image stabilizer and 4K video recording by the hand of your main sensor with 50 Mpx. It is accompanied by a wide angle, 5x telephoto lens and macro mode. As well as a selfie camera that brought out our best side with its 32 Mpx to our devices and the many editions available in the gallery itself.

We cannot fail to mention everything that this smartphone has, such as NFC, 5G technology, IP53 certified, resistant on the screen against bumps and scratches, Gorilla Glass 5 and of course a great battery. The 65W of power allowed us to achieve a full charge in just 35 minutes, something few can say. But to close the circle, its 4,500 mAh make possible a duration that exceeds almost all the high-end of the moment.