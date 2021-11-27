We have been talking about the availability of 5G in Spain for three years, although like all mobile generations, improvements are being implemented little by little depending on the needs. It is natural. Although with the 5G, things are being told differently and with a certain occultism.

We saw how 2G evolved with GPRS and EDGE; it happened with the 3G, in phases HSDPA, HSUPA, or HSPA +; It happened with 4G, 4G + and 4G Advanced, and it will happen with 5G, which in a first phase the NSA appeared, then 5G SA will arrive and there will also be Advanced. But with the advent of 5G DSS, a 5G decaffeinated NSA that uses part of the 4G spectrum, operators have begun to play the game.

5G at 1Gbps, only in the biggest cities?

5G is going to mean greater efficiency in the operators’ networks, and a revolution for the industry, but as far as mobile phone users are concerned, the improvements can be summarized as greater connection stability, higher speed, and lower latency. A trio of improvements for which we will have to wait for the 5G SA, although the operators already are selling as 5G at 1Gbps.

The problem is that if you sell 1 Gbps, users at least expect the service to be notably superior to that received under 4G coverage. And that is not always the case, because 5G DSS distorts everything, and to top it all, operators have become very secretive when it comes to clarifying this point.

Low user experience 4G + or 5G DSS coverage will be very similar. To reach 1,000 Mbps it is necessary for 5G to be deployed in the 3.5 GHz band, and that was initially done in the largest cities, but over time, operators stopped giving details of the municipalities with 5G up to 1 Gbps, and began to speak only of the population with 5G coverage.

5G seems, 4G + is not. Or a little yes?

The problem is that within that 5G coverage, there is 5G of up to 1 Gbps, and 5G DSS of about 400 Mbps. The 5G DSS is much faster and cheaper to deploy, so it is to be assumed that an important part of the coverage The announced 5G, which already exceeds 80% of the population, is not the fastest. Besides, the lack of transparency on the part of operators In this regard, it also does not help to be optimistic about the probability of being able to navigate with the 5G faster outside the most populated (and profitable) cities.

The difference with respect to the initial deployment of previous generations is that the 4G was announced with speeds of 150 Mbps, which later increased in certain populations with 4G +. Now him 5G is advertised with standard speeds of 1 Gbps, but that speed is not always reached even if the mobile indicates that you are under 5G coverage, because there is no call sign to report if you are under DSS.

Actually, this lack of detail is not new either. 4G on the 800 MHz band also can’t be as fast as 4G on the 2.6 GHz band, and the operators didn’t clarify it at any point either. And presumably they won’t air it either when 5G rolls out on the 700 MHz band, but in the case of 5G DSS, carriers are selling 5G with no guarantees of minimally resembling what is expected after a generational leap like the one we are in.

However, after each presentation of financial results, the main operators continue to dazzle with astonishing reach data of 5G coverage, with more than 80% of the population in Movistar, 51.2% in Orange with a total of 778 towns, or the 435 municipalities of Yoigo / MásMóvil. But none of these operators remains unclear how much of this 5G coverage is up to 1Gbps or 4G camouflaged from 5G.