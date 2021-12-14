DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-The mayor of Benito Juárez, Santiago Taboada, reopened the open-air gymnasium of the “México 68” Olympic Complex, which was rehabilitated in conjunction with the OXXO company of Grupo FEMSA, to continue promoting sport in the area.

“This space is public and above all it is free. That it can be a space in the best conditions, which is how we have tried to print in this administration from Benito Juárez, that public sports, that public spaces are as worthy as any private space”, He highlighted.

Santiago Taboada pointed out that “It is not necessary to occupy large amounts of money to be able to do an activity in the best of spaces“, Hence the importance of continuing to add public spaces intervened by the demarcation, such as the” Mexico 68 Olympic Complex, “despite budget cuts.

“For me, it is a government vision that public spaces are, even, in better conditions than private ones and that is why it is a personal conviction, not only in sports and cultural spaces, but also in the investment we have made in public schools, That is the vision, that I believe is the only way to combat inequality, where all those who want to practice a sport, a cultural activity, want to go to school, are in the best conditions”, He pointed.

In this sense, Luis Menchaca, legal representative of OXXO, agreed with the mayor regarding the importance of working in a coordinated manner in favor of the citizenry. “For us it is a pleasure to participate in these types of activities where they allow us, together with our authorities, to collaborate for the well-being of our neighbors.”.

For its part, Anilú de la Barrera, a personal trainer and user of the recently refurbished gym, pointed out that the more attractive the facilities are for users, the more attractive it is to exercise. “I love the initiative that the mayor’s office had, I think it is something that should be done in all of them, I who train people all over the city, it is difficult to find places that are in such good condition”.

In addition, Jorge Perez, who has been training in this space for 9 years, indicated that investing in the gym will help them provide a better workout. “With these arrangements, nowadays it will allow us to train many people who come for free, there are many accessories, it will be part of a comprehensive training. We thank all the authorities for these arrangements that serve us too much right now”.

It should be noted that the open-air gymnasium of the “México 68” Olympic Complex has an area of ​​210 m² and was equipped with tubular, articulated and self-loading apparatus, as well as the installation of synthetic grass, foundations, polycarbonate roofing, solar lights and the placement of concrete surface with electro-welded mesh.

DZ