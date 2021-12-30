Sparkling white wines, such as cava or champagne, are the undisputed protagonists of the New Year’s Eve toast.

Despite their different names, an inevitable consequence of the first dispute regarding appellations of origin in history, both are wines that are made following the méthode champenoise. And, although grape varieties can vary, the service is the same.

On New Year’s Eve we are very given to doing the goose with the bottles of cava, projecting the cork against our brother-in-law or pretending that we have won the 24 hours of Le Mans. But, although nobody says that it is not fun, if what we want is to enjoy the wine itself it is better to be more careful with its service.

We only have to take into account three issues:

1. Temperature

As a general rule, we usually have champagne and cava at the fridge temperature. That is, around 4 degrees. A cold that, for most wines, is excessive.

According to the recommendations of the DO Cava, the ideal is to drink young cava around 8ºAnd if we are going to open a Reserva or Gran Reserva, it better be even a tad warmer, at about 10º. If we drink the wine too cold, aromas are less appreciated, but if it is too hot, the alcohol will be too accentuated.

The best thing, being purists, is to remove the bottles before the refrigerator around 15 minutes before serving them, and then, if they are not taken immediately, keep them in a ice bucket with water and ice, thus allowing to keep the temperature low until the end of the bottle.

2. Uncorking

Doing the uncoating correctly removes a bit of joke from the act of opening the bottle, but it prevents us from breaking a light bulb and, in addition, wasting part of the product.

These are the steps to follow to open correctly a bottle of champagne or cava:

Remove the capsule.

Tilt the bottle about 45º.

Loosen the morion – the wire cage that fits over the cork of the bottle – without removing it.

Support the morion with your thumb placed on top of the cork to prevent it from detaching earlier than expected.

Rotate the bottle by the base (never by the neck) in this way we will exert the necessary pressure so that the cork yields easily and effortlessly, accompanying it at all times to prevent it from shooting out.

Keep the bottle at a slight incline, allowing the pressure inside to stabilize, thus avoiding wasting foam.

3. Service

At present, the preferred glass for serving champagne and cava is known as the “tulip glass”, similar to the flute glass, although a little more open at the top. “Its stylized form is ideal for preserving and enjoying the bubble of the Cava, while the slight amplitude of the upper part allows to better enjoy all its aromas “, they explain from the DO Cava”.

What no longer takes anything are the wide glasses, previously ubiquitous for champagne, they do not allow the bubble to be properly preserved.

To serve the cava correctly, we just have to tilt the glass at a 45 angle and, with the bottle as close to the glass as possible, slowly pour the wine, without raising foam. Sparkling wines are not beer, we are not interested in generating excess carbon.

And how to preserve the cava?

Any expert would tell us to avoid having leftover sparkling wines at all costs, as they lose qualities very quickly once opened. But if we have some wine left over, we can always keep the cava or champagne with a special stopper. The trick of the spoon is a myth: it is useless.

