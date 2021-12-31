The revivals or continuations of a successful series long after its end are always risky; above all, because of how difficult it is to reproduce the creative pulse of the original stage. When a production is maintained one season after another, the constant rhythm of work with the same collaborators makes it easy to print its own and recognizable style in each chapter. And it is difficult to return to it after years of hiatus. But, fortunately, this is not what happened to Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021-2022).

The sequel miniseries about our favorite killer – again, if Hannibal Lecter will allow us – takes up its constituent elements with great skill. It may be a bit difficult for you to offer us an audiovisual density similar to that of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), but this one appears often, and that already satisfies us. Much worse has gone, for example, to seasons ten and eleven of the longed for The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993) in that sense, so we can find a song in the teeth by Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).

Some juicier titles in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

Perhaps there are viewers who miss certain characters from the other eight seasons, such as Ángel Batista (David Zayas), who appears for a while in “Runaway” (1×05) like the remembered Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow) in “Skin of Her Teeth ”(1×07), Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington) or even Vince Masuka (CS Lee), three of the survivors. Or sunny and populous Miami, so different in size, landscape and temperature from frozen Iron Lake. But what you really we lack in Dexter: New Blood They are titles like those of the other series.

There are memorable sequences to credit the main authors of a television fiction, and that of Dexter is one of them without a doubt. The suggestive images of the morning routine from the forensic expert on blood splatter, with his very detailed close-ups of normal objects and actions and the sly theme song composed by Rolfe Kent (Election), which point to the violence behind its respectable facade, they seduce us completely. Unlike the ice simple of Dexter: New Blood, which looks more bloody as the episodes go by.

Titles that are a masterpiece

That we are willing to say that this sequence of titles is a true masterpiece in its field, for all that it implies with its splendid composition, it does not suppose any madness. Not surprisingly, the designers of it, Eric S. Anderson and your team, were awarded by her with an Emmy in 2007, the most relevant award in this category. After having taken care of the Nip / Tuck, with the blow of a scalpel (Ryan Murphy, 2003-2010) or Among ghosts (John Gray, 20005-2010) and before getting on the big screen bandwagon.

In an interview for The Art of the Title, the creative director recounted: “Lindsay Daniels had the idea for a morning routine. I remember her shyly saying, “How about getting ready in the morning?” Boom! That’s it. I think the original idea was for him to do these normal things with violence, but that soon became the idea of ​​recontextualizing normal everyday things in a sinister way, kind of like crime scene photography”. And they achieved this milestone with “a very ambitious shoot compared to their budget.”

Because Dexter Morgan just shaves, makes breakfast, gets dressed, and goes to work, but wow! An expression that does not fit for the titles of Dexter: New Blood for its simplicity and brevity. Although Clyde Phillips I already warned last August: “We have not completely closed the idea of ​​what the new titles are, but they will not incorporate cheek than we had before, the joy and irony of what we had before. The viewer must expect that the sequence of titles, if there is a sequence, will be very different from what they have seen before ”. Said and done.