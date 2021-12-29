The total locked value, or TVL, in decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) has soared to more than $ 250 billion at the close of 2021, according to DeFi Llama, with the most activity concentrated in Ethereum. The fledgling DeFi industry didn’t go mainstream until the summer of this year.

While TVL valuations show the rapid growth of the industry, Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson warned of the challenges facing DeFi. In a YouTube video titled “DApps and Cardano DeFi Alliance”, Hoskinson spoke of the potential of DeFi, as well as the small role that Cardano plays within the sector.

According to Hoskinson, who has been trying to transform traditional finance for a decade, developers and creators need to take a more long-term vision:

“It is very difficult to do this type of engineering and to do it well, with the vision and foresight of the future. Unfortunately, many of the projects in this space will not withstand the test of time. It is a fact that we will see a great extinction in the next five or ten years. “

Although he believes that 2022 will be “a great year” for both the sector and Cardano, “there is still a lot to do”, particularly with regard to certification standards, Dapps production quality and safety. He noted that in 2021 alone, nearly $ 10.5 billion has been lost to hacks, scams and theft in the sector.

Despite considering that the cryptocurrency community is “the weaver of the genetics of finance and the destiny of humanity’s financial operating system for the 21st century,” Hoskinson affirms that “the only thing holding us back is us. If we fight, we lower ourselves and we attack each other, the only thing we do is damage our ability to direct the dialogue towards productive ends. “

During the live, Hoskinson spoke of Cardano’s current plans, mentioning its 127 projects in development and how the first semester of 2022 will be “an essential window for the commercialization and usefulness of Cardano’s projects”. Expect the user count to grow tenfold from the current 2 million, especially due to the non-fungible token revolution.

Hoskinson also presented the Cardano DeFi Alliance, or CDA, to boost collaboration between developers. He expects Cardano to move from being a custodial entity to a fully formed open source platform with the ability to include hundreds more projects across the industry.

Cardano’s ADA was one of the highest performing cryptocurrencies during the first half of 2021. Despite being backed by a strong community, Cardano has come under fire for its slow progress and long development timelines. The network reached a major milestone in September with the Alonzo hard fork, although there were still concerns that the platform’s true utility was still on the distant horizon.

