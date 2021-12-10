Mexican Elisa Guerra has made her way by becoming the only basic education teacher to help create this year’s Futures of Education Report, entitled “Reimagining our futures together. A new social contract for education ”, of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The document was prepared by 18 experts with the aim of laying the foundations for the educational agenda of 2050, after the Covid-19 pandemic caused a setback of up to two and a half years in the educational levels of Latin America, being Panama, Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti are the most affected in the region, according to the World Bank.

In interview for Forbes WomenElisa Guerra acknowledged that although the two past Unesco reports were prepared mostly by ministers and heads of state, which led them to high educational policy, that is changing.

This year’s team had been reformulated by a more diverse group that includes more teachers, which would help rebuild the way education is delivered from the ground up.

“One of the things that the members of the International Commission that prepared the Report (Futures of Education) advocate is that the traditional school has already fallen short of us. It is a system with which we have little more than 200 years and that is quite similar around the world ”, the expert pointed out.

The Philadelphia method to help build new childhoods

Elisa Guerra did not discover her passion in a classroom, but it was until the birth of her first child that she read the book How to teach your baby to read, by the writer Glenn Doman, with which he obtained the necessary tools to teach the infant to recognize approximately 300 words before the age of 4.

She was also motivated by facing the deficiencies that the schools in Aguascalientes presented, both factors were the impetus she needed to open her first preschool, where she teaches children to read from an early age through the Philadelphia method.

Thanks to this, it is possible for children to understand and express themselves with a vocabulary consistent with their own experiences, in addition to recognizing numerous written words. Through the stimuli of his environment, the oral and reader vocabulary will expand.

“Children can understand and speak the mother tongue thanks to their brain capacity, since they receive auditory stimuli with the appropriate duration, intensity and frequency to develop their ability. These stimuli are presented to them in a meaningful, contextualized and non-fragmented way, ”Guerra explained previously.

Currently, his Colegio Valle de Filadelfia has a presence in seven cities in Mexico and five countries in Latin America.

“I think we have greatly underestimated the potential and capacities of children,” argues Elisa, adding that a consensus was reached that children enter school from the age of 5 five years. “However, today we continue to drag the idea that children under the age of five are not ready for formal education.”

Unesco has so far published three Future Education Reports (1973, 1994 and 2021). The latter was published in November and is the first in history to have included a Mexican and a teacher of basic education: Elisa Guerra.

For two years, the 18 experts worked remotely to specialize in a different artist, where the Mexican focused on the part of teacher education and emphasized the need to include the importance of early education.

“We did not always agree on everything we wanted to include, but in the end we managed to come up with a document with which the 18 members of the commission felt comfortable.”

Learning is not a new topic for Elisa, who also competed in the Global Teacher Prize (internationally considered the “Nobel” in education) and in which she was one of the 50 participants for two years in a row, during 2015 and 2016.

“The interesting thing comes now, what do we do with those futures of education? Futures are not going to come alone, we have to build them. The question is where are we going to take those futures of education ”, he concluded.

