There are many aspects where we can discuss whether an iPhone is better than an Android, but not in this.

Comparisons between iOS and Android are difficult, in terms of numbers it is not easy to compare two different systems. Some clear examples are the battery capacity or the RAM memory, iOS is more efficient than Android and can equal or exceed Google’s system by having smaller “numbers”. But there is a point where Android offers numbers that the iPhone has not yet reached: fast charging.

Fast charging, the only “weak” point of the iPhone

For years, fast charging on the iPhone wasn’t even a real option. Apple included the 5W USB adapter It took more than two hours to charge the iPhone. A few years ago Apple changed its strategy including a 18W adapter with support for fast charging, being able to charge half the iPhone’s battery in 30 minutes.

With that move, Apple equaled the competition, but in recent years it has lagged again. Today’s iPhones are compatible with power chargers. up to 20W, although some models can reach 27W. However, we have competing Android models with fast charges that arrive even at 125W.

As for wireless charging, something similar happens. With MagSafe iPhones are capable of charging up to 15W, but there are Android smartphones that reach the 50W.

These models fully charge your battery in what the iPhone charges half. It is true that it remains to be seen if this type of charge affects the durability of the batteries over time, but it is an option that can save your day at any time. With just 15 minutes of charging you can leave home with almost all the battery.

Why the 120 Hz of the iPhone 13 Pro is different (and better) than that of Android

Apple doesn’t seem too concerned about this kind of technology, and it seems more involved in making devices with better battery life than in launching devices that can be charged quickly. We’ll see if he changes his mind in the future.

