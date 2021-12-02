Today we inform you that the list of drugs against Covid-19 authorized by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has increased. It was all thanks to the approval for emergency use of the combination of drugs in injectable solution with generic names bamlanivimab and etesevimab. Although the guidelines that must be followed so that patients can access this alternative were also released.

The combination was licensed under the therapeutic indication for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients (12 years and older weighing at least 40 kilograms), with positive direct diagnostic test results for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. , and who present very high-risk comorbidities that are not controlled.

The most important thing to note is that this injectable combination for Covid-19 cases should only be administered on the recommendation of a specialist. General practitioners do not have the power to recommend it to their patients. In addition, you should not resort to self-medication because the results can be counterproductive.

With this, there are now six drugs against Covid-19 authorized by Cofepris. A couple of months ago the new Clinical Guide for the Treatment of patients with this disease in Mexico. As the document mentions, it represents the perspective of representatives of all public institutions in the health sector, which was reached after a careful evaluation of the available scientific evidence.

It is aimed at all health workers and its objective is to support the needs, capacities, preferences and values ​​that they require with their patients. Although a very important point that is mentioned is that the guide does not supplant the responsibility of making decisions appropriate to the circumstances of each individual, focusing on people and considering the will of their families, caregivers or guardians.

Options that can be used

For its part, the work takes into account the most recent scientific evidence. One of the most important sections is that of the drugs against Covid-19 authorized by Cofepris and they are the following.

Unfractionated Heparin / Enoxaparin.

Dexamethasone or other corticosteroids with equivalent doses.

Remdesivir.

Oxygen.

Tocilizumab – Il-6 inhibitors.

While the sixth option is the recently approved bamlanivimab and etesevimab injectable solution. Now, the most important part is that only a specialist can prescribe any of the mentioned alternatives. You should never resort to self-medication because it can be counterproductive.

Similarly, none of the drugs is a substitute for the vaccines available today. Therefore, it is necessary to receive the corresponding immunization as soon as possible to avoid the risk of suffering complications.