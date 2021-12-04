The Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the new C40 Recharge, are the only two models in the range to be offered exclusively online. It means that you can only buy them through the Internet. A formula that the Swedes have released with the two compact electric SUVs and that opens the door to a future sales model.

The sales of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge They can only be done online, through the Swedish manufacturer’s website in all the markets in which it is present. And not only in Europe, because in Japan it has also recently started sales of the second and has done it in the same way, through digital platforms.

The Swedish firm has indicated that it is a new sales model only for the two compact electric SUVsBut the truth is that this method deprives dealers around the world of the profit margin for each unit sold. In other words, this marketing model released with the new Volvo C40 Recharge is practically an agency model, even more closed still that the one that Mercedes and Stellantis are implanted, since the dealers only have to deliver the vehicles to the clients without obtaining any type of benefit.

The interior of the Volvo C40 Recharge has a very modern and typical Swedish style

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the first model to only be sold online worldwide

Martin Persson, President of Volvo Car Japan, has referred precisely to this special situation with the two electric models, pointing out that «This is the first generation of online shopping and we have not decided what will happen in the future». But the truth is that it is a model that will be implemented in the Swedish brand, as its internal studies conclude that customers spend a lot of time learning about the products through the Internet and looking for information on online car purchases, which opens up a world new to explode. And the Swedes are not going to miss it in any way, taking into account that Polestar’s sports subsidiary has opted for the subscription.

Considering these issues, Persson also adds that this new formula allows shopping more relaxed and making decisions more calmly, something that will be a trend in Premium brands, and in which Volvo will also be. One of the conclusions of the internal study of the brand is that customers visit the dealership a measure of three times before making the purchase decisionto; on some occasions, without even approaching the models in the exhibition. Something that will also be erased with a stroke of the pen, since prices will be fixed and the same in all dealerships.

The curious thing is that all the factors indicated by the person in charge, and to which he has added that the existing dealers will continue to carry out the same operations as before, after-sales services, such as delivery and maintenance after the sale contract, in addition to repairs, are the same qualities of the new agency model, with the only peculiarity that they do not see a single euro for one of these two models.