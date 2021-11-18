Specifically, you can get this smartphone for almost 200 euros less, exactly for 457 euros . An amount that is not bad considering its specifications.

It’s no joke, the base price OnePlus 8 is 650 euros. The high-end of the brand usually has somewhat high costs, but over the years and the launch of the new models begin to drop in price.

The Chinese company has a high-end range of large-caliber smartphones. Proof of this is the OnePlus 8, a model prior to the current generation, but which boasts outstanding properties despite not being the pro version of the device. Today his price has descended on Amazon up to a cost worth shelling out for this beast.

A tank shaped like a mobile

The Asian firm has earned its place among the best mobile phone companies by offering terminals with a impeccable quality and undoubted. This OnePlus 8 is just a sample of the potential that the company has.

With it you can enjoy what is for many the best layer optimized for Android, that is, OxygenOS. It has several customization tools that turn your mobile into something unique.

Performance is one of the aspects in which this smartphone stands out the most. This is mainly thanks to its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 close to the last generation. As if that were not enough, it also has an 8 GB RAM memory integrated, so the speed when running applications is assured.

As is traditional in this class of mobiles, they have a Fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate to enjoy extreme visual quality thanks to the brightness of the colors and with a more than remarkable fluidity.

In the photographic section, he stands out for his recording of 4K video and 60 FPS. While if we talk about connectivity, it enjoys 5G so that the connection is much faster. If you have not been convinced yet, you should know that it is most likely that this OnePlus 8 will end up receiving the new version of android in the future, what more do you want for this price?