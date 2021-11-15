The next generation of OnePlus mobiles would not take long to see the light, at least as the latest leaks progress: the OnePlus 10 Pro appeared in leaked 3D models with quite a lot of detail. And now we have supposed real pictures of the phone where its extravagant can be seen set of rear cameras and the possible front camera under the screen.

2021 is practically extinct, it has a little more than a month and a half left to sink into the well of years to be forgotten. And, since 2022 is heating up on the band, manufacturers are also heating up their catalog in order to present it as soon as possible in order to get ahead of the competition. This is how OnePlus would be plotting its strategy since, according to the latest leaks, the brand would have finalized the design of the next generation.

Possible front camera under the screen and rear periscope zoom

OnePlus 10 Pro from behind. Image by Techdroider

All the details that we can currently know must be kept in the ground of rumorsNot surprisingly, OnePlus has not even made the name of OnePlus 10 official. Even so, the most logical thing is that the manufacturer evolves its catalog in that direction, previous generations lead the way.

Future OnePlus 10s will keep their mark on the highest range of phones offering high power, high performance and software that will surely focus on ColorOS 12, both with the OxygenOS layer and directly OPPO’s own (both companies should already be merged).

After a few first renders where the possible rear module of the OnePlus 10 was not appreciated in excess, now we find a real image where the possible triple camera signed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The aforementioned mobile would include a 50 megapixel Sony IMX899 main sensor, a Sony IMX766 sensor with a 5x telescopic lens (OnePlus would offer up to 120x combining optics with cropping and digital zoom) and, surely, a wide angle of which we do not know data. The set would occupy a large space on the rear face, it would also protrude a few millimeters.

OnePlus 10 ahead. Image from smzdm

From the front face we also have a supposed real image of the OnePlus 10. The screen would be AMOLED with curves, something common in Pro mode every year. I would keep the optical fingerprint reader under the panel and I would bet on a camera also under the screen, like the ZTE Axon 20, ZTE Axon 30 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. We do not know the size of the images for that camera.

Other leaked details would be the logic bets on the new batch Qualcomm processor, the supposed Snapdragon 898. In addition, the OnePlus 10 would include a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging of 125 W, we will see if all these characteristics finally materialize.

Via | Tehcdroider, smzdm