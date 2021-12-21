The previous week it barely accounted for 12.6% of new infections, but now it is linked to up to 96.3% of new cases in three northwestern states of the country (Oregon, Washington and Idaho), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC).

In another group of southeastern states, which includes Florida, Alabama and Georgia, it is responsible for 95.2% of new infections: a similar proportion to that of other regions of the country.

First detected in southern Africa, omicron sparked a wave of unrest and the tightening of sanitary restrictions around the world.

However, US President Joe Biden does not plan to “confine the country” for the time being, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki stated on the eve of a highly anticipated speech by the president on his administration’s response to to this new wave of the epidemic.

“We are going to have difficult weeks or months as winter approaches,” warned White House adviser for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, Sunday, worrying about the number of unvaccinated Americans.

Other countries have taken new measures in recent hours in response to the omicron advance. The mayor of London announced on Monday the cancellation of the New Year festivities planned in his city, and the World Economic Forum, which was to meet between 17 and 21 January in Davos, Switzerland, Was postponed.