Fauci also expected the United States to lift its ban on travelers from southern African countries within a “reasonable period of time.”

The South African government has complained that it is being punished, rather than applauded, for discovering the new variant and quickly reporting it to international health officials.

Fauci praised South Africa for its transparency, saying the US travel ban was imposed at a time “when we were really in the dark” and time was needed to study the variant.

At least 15 states have reported omicron cases: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters tally.

Many of the cases occurred in fully vaccinated people with mild symptoms, although the booster vaccine status of some patients is unknown.

Despite several dozen omicron cases, the delta variant still accounts for 99.9% of the 90,000 to 100,000 new COVID cases a day in the United States, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told ABC News in an interview.

“Every day we hear about more and more probable cases, so that number is likely to increase,” he said.

Manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine are looking to quickly adjust their injections to target omicron, and US regulators have promised quick reviews, although that could still take months.