Meanwhile, cases of the omicron variant continue to appear: the health authorities of the Netherlands have confirmed this Sunday the presence of at least 13 cases among the 61 passengers who tested positive last Friday after landing at Amsterdam airport on two flights from South Africa.

The masks will once again be mandatory in shops and public transport in England from next Tuesday, said the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, which represents an important “backward movement” with respect to the elimination of the restrictions of the past. July.

On the same day, vaccinated travelers will be asked to undergo a PCR test, and not an antigen test, upon their return to the UK.

Javid said the situation “is nowhere near” bad enough to ask to work from home or reintroduce the obligation to maintain personal distance or reduce social contact.

The Dutch return to interpersonal distance and the mandatory use of masks in the hotel industry, cinemas and theaters, as well as other closed spaces for public access.

Shops, hotels and other places considered non-essential activities such as gyms, swimming pools or museums must close at least at 17:00 local time. Supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations, which may close at 8:00 p.m. local time, are saved from this restriction.

More armored borders

Of all the border shielding measures, Israel’s is the most categorical: it closes its borders to all foreigners for two weeks to contain the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, thus becoming the first country in the world. world to do it.

The inter-ministerial coronavirus cabinet decided last night to close airports to international flights from around the world, as well as to reimpose the mandatory quarantine on Israelis returning to the country, measures that will be imposed at dawn from Sunday to Monday.

But in addition, the Philippines has been the first country to prevent entry from this Sunday not only to foreigners who in the last two weeks have been in seven African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland and Mozambique), but which also includes European countries (seven in total: Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy).

Indonesia and New Zealand have also decided this Sunday to restrict the entry of foreign travelers from African countries.