Portugal detects 13 cases of the Omicron variant in Lisbon soccer team

Portugal detected 13 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, all related to players and staff members of the Lisbon football club Belenenses, after a player recently returned from South Africa, the country’s Directorate General of Health (DGS) said.

The new variant, which according to the World Health Organization will likely “spread internationally”, was found after Belenenses played a Primeira Liga match against Benfica on Saturday.

The match started with only nine Belenenses players on the court because the rest were isolated and only seven returned to the field after the break. The match was suspended two minutes into the second half with Benfica winning 7-0 when a Belenenses player fell to the ground with an injury.

A club spokesman said 44 players and staff, including himself, had isolated themselves at home and hoped to repeat the tests. “Two or three players and two or three employees have symptoms, but nothing too serious, the rest are asymptomatic,” he added.

The Benfica and Belenenses presidents told a press conference on Saturday that they must play the game or risk being penalized for an “unexcused absence.” They blamed the league and the DGS for not allowing the match to be postponed.

The head of DGS, Maria da Graça Freitas, told the SIC station that it was not the responsibility of the health authority to postpone the game, but to assess the COVID-19 situation and implement measures such as isolating people.

Almost all of the players had been vaccinated but contracted the disease anyway, he said, adding that it was good news that most were asymptomatic.

Portugal, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates against COVID-19, suspended flights to and from its former colony Mozambique starting Monday to prevent the spread of the variant, which was first detected in the south. from Africa. The country announced last week the return of restrictions.

Potentially more contagious than previous variants, Omicron has also been found in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Great Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Belenenses defender Cafu Phete tested positive for COVID-19 after returning on November 17 from defending the South African national team. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Andrei Khalip, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)

With information from AFP and Reuters.