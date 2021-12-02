PARIS (AP) – Greeks over 60 who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be fined the equivalent of more than a quarter of their pensions every month, a tough move that could prove risky for the country’s politicians.

In Israel, possible carriers of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus could be tracked down by the towering national spy agency in an apparent defiance of a Supreme Court ruling in the latest wave.

Weekly protests in the Netherlands over lockdown after 5pm and other restrictions have led to violence, despite what appears to be overwhelming acceptance of the new rules.

With the delta variant driving COVID-19 infections in Europe, and the growing fear that omicron arouses, governments around the world are considering new measures for populations tired of hearing about restrictions and vaccines.

It is a complicated calculation that is hampered by the possibility of a backlash, increasing social divisions and, in the case of many politicians, by the fear of losing their position in the elections.

“I know the frustration we all feel with this omicron variant, the feeling of exhaustion that we may be going through all this again,” Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, two days after his government announced that The use of the mask would once again be mandatory in stores and on public transport, and it decreed that those who arrive in the country must undergo a COVID-19 test and quarantine. “We are trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach.”

New restrictions, or variations on old ones, are making a resurgence around the world, especially in Europe, where leaders are struggling to explain what seems like a failed promise: that mass vaccination would spell the end of widely loathed limitations.

“People need normality. They need family, they need to see people, obviously safely and from a distance, but I really think this Christmas people have had enough, “said Belinda Storey, who has a stall at a Christmas market in Nottingham, England.

In the United States, neither of the two main political parties has much interest in a return to quarantines or strict contact tracing. Applying the simplest measures, such as the use of a mask, has become a point of political confrontation. And Republicans have challenged the Joe Biden administration’s new vaccination requirement for large companies in court.

The president, whose political future could hinge on controlling the pandemic, has resorted to a combination of pressure and urgent calls to encourage the population to get vaccinated for the first time or to receive the booster dose. In addition, his government works to require that all those who arrive in the country by plane undergo a diagnostic test the day before boarding, and not until three, as now.

But presidential advisers have ruled out more widespread lockdowns.

The spread of the new variant doesn’t make much of a difference to Mark Christensen, a grain buyer for an ethanol plant in Nebraska. He rejects any vaccination mandate and does not understand why they are necessary. In any case, he said, most businesses in his area are too small to meet that standard.

“If only they encouraged me to do it, it’s one thing,” Christensen said. “But I believe in freedom of choice, not decisions by force.”

Chile has adopted a firm stance since the appearance of the omicron: those over 18 years of age must receive a booster dose of the vaccine every six months to maintain the pass that allows them to access restaurants, hotels and public events.

In addition, the Latin American country never eliminated the requirement to wear a mask in public, probably the standard that has been re-established the most throughout the world.

Dr Madhukar Pai, from the McGill University School of Public Health and Population, said masks are the easiest and least painful way to keep the infection rate low, but added that home virus tests should be much more widespread, both in rich and poor countries.

These two elements give the population a sense of control over their own behavior that is lost with confinement, and they make it easier to accept the need to do things like cancel a party or stay home.

According to Pai, demanding the booster dose in a systematic way, as is basically the case in Israel, Chile and many European countries, including France, will only prolong the pandemic by making it difficult for the first doses to reach developing nations. This raises the chances that more variants will emerge.

Lockdowns, he added, should be the last option.

“Lockdowns only occur when a system fails,” he said. “We do it when the hospital system is on the verge of collapse. It is a last resort that indicates that things have not been done well.”

This is not the view of this measure in communist China, where little dissent is allowed. With each new outbreak, entire cities are isolated, and sometimes millions of people undergo massive testing. In the strictest cases of these quarantines, the population cannot leave the house and food is brought to the door.

At the moment, China has not seen the need to impose more restrictions for the new variant. The director of the Epidemiology unit of the country’s Centers for Disease Control, Wu Zunyou, said that for the moment omicron poses a manageable threat and that “regardless of the variant, our public health measures are effective.” .

___

The Associated Press journalists Nicholas Paphitis in Athens, Greece; Tia Goldenberg in Jerusalem, Israel; Aleks Furtula in Nijmegen, The Netherlands; Zeke Miller in Washington; Patricia Luna in Santiago, Chile; Grant Schulte in Lincoln, Nebraska; Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, and Chen Si in Shanghai, China contributed to this report.