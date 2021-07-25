The Japan Olympics ceremony is finally taking place. To the surprise of many, we had the opportunity to hear the main theme of Dragon questas well as Final Fantasy victory fanfare, Frog’s leitmotif in Chrono Trigger, music from Monster Hunter and Kingdom Hearts. Considering that the Land of the Rising Sun has a great culture of video games, especially RPGs, these appearances were to be expected. Without a doubt, it is nice to see this type of content being seen worldwide during one of the most important events in sports.

The musical pieces appeared during the presentation of the countries who will be participating in the Olympics, and it’s a great touch that many video game fans surely recognized immediately.

The song from Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy… Epicardoooooo pic.twitter.com/wmZT2I8Ug8 – 🗿☁️JoeLinX🌧️🇨🇱 (@JoeLinX_) July 23, 2021

They are playing Kingdom Hearts music at the Olympic opening ceremony while the Olympians walk in! Sorry for the bad screen recording. I just thought this was so cool. They also played Monster Hunter world, Dragon Quest and some other games 😀 #KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/lAlnJPZvu6 – Austin (オ ー ス テ ィ ン) (@ AustinBarnette7) July 23, 2021

WOOOOOW! I am sooo shock for # Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames . All gamers must watch, this is the first time I seen video games represented with the walking of the nations accompanied with melodies of Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. pic.twitter.com/R1VQMtPmFp – NCade in Skyward Sword☀️ 任天堂 ケ イ ド (@NintendoCade) July 23, 2021

Fun fact of the inauguration of # Tokio2020: the music of iconic games like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest is being used during the parade of the delegations of athletes 😍🎮 Follow the transmission here https://t.co/mpkDxJKGpA pic.twitter.com/6NwkPX1AdQ – 📰🔥Almanaque🔥📰 (@AlmanaquePuebla) July 23, 2021

Below you can see the complete list of songs that were used in this ceremony:

-Dragon Quest: “Main theme”.

-Final Fantasy: “Victory Fanfare”.

-Tales of series: “Slay’s theme”.

-Monster Hunter: “Proof of a Hero”.

-Kingdom Hearts: “Olympus Coliseum”.

-Chrono Trigger: “Frog’s Theme”.

-Ace Combat: “First Flight”.

-Tales of Series: “Royal Capital Majestic Grandeur”.

-Monster Hunter: “Wind of Adventure”.

-Chrono Trigger: “Robo Theme”.

-Sonic the Hedgehog: “Star Light Zone”.

-Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer): “eFootball walk them on”.

-Final Fantasy: “Main theme”.

-Phantasy Star Universe: “Guardians”.

-Kingdom Hearts: “Hero’s Fanfare”.

-Gradius (Nemesis): “01 ACT 1-1”.

-NieR: “Song of the Ancients”.

-SaGa series: “Medley of 2016”.

-Soul Calibur: “The Brave New Stage of History”.

Remember that the Dragon Quest series is one of the most popular in JapanTo the extent of Koichi Sugiyama, the series’ main composer, he is the conductor of an orchestra, and has been the inspiration for Nobuo Uematsu, and most responsible for Japan’s most beloved soundtracks.

Via: Olympic Games.