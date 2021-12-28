There has been no word more pampered by the media in recent years than “millennial.” The term has tried to broadly define young people born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s. Due to its social and historical profile, it has caused great interest, let’s say political: it was the first generation digitally literate since childhood and also the first to enter the post-recession labor market, a devastated and polarized one.

The generation that had to change everything? It was an impossible mission, of course. One that’s not even close to starting.

Age. Illustrates it this map produced by @jacob_nyrup with the data collected by WhoGov. In it we observe the percentage of millennials with ministerial or government position in the different European executives. The percentages are rather modest. Only in the Scandinavian countries millennial they represent more than 30% of the rulers. In many, such as Sweden, Germany, Belgium or the Netherlands, they are not even listed. Spain is at the bottom of the table with 11%.

Are you governed by millenials? Check this map to find out. pic.twitter.com/wshBBGPvQa – 𝙅𝙖𝙘🍩𝙗 𝙉𝙮𝙧𝙪𝙥 (@jacob_nyrup) December 22, 2021

What does it mean? What if there is a generational war between boomers Y millennials, the millennials they are losing it. And in a big way. Behind all those sour discussions of ideology woke, ageism and pensions underlies a clear defeat for the new generations. They have not touched power. Only one European prime minister, Sanna Marin, was born after 1981. In Spain, only three ministers are under 40 years old (the three from Podemos, not by chance: Irene Montero, Ione Belarra and Alberto Garzón).

When push comes to shove, age does matter.

Our case. The percentage of Spain is striking if we think about the average age of the current executive: 50 years, the lowest in the history of democracy and a very low compared to the governments of the rest of Europe, including the Commission. The young profile of Podemos, the party that picked up the 15M witness, contributes to enhancing the renewed profile of the government. One that, under Sánchez, has lurched. Its first formulation was much older (55 years on average).

Older. Is it inevitable that politics is an old man’s thing? In a way yes. It takes not a lot of practical experience, but a lot of background behind the scenes of politics, to reach a high position. But the trend has grown in recent years. Trump and Biden, the last two White House candidates, were 73 and 77 respectively at the time of the election; and the median age of US congressmen has gone from 50 to 60 in just three decades. Politics was not always old.

In Europe. If we go back to Europe there are similar signs: only in young democracies like Ukraine or Lithuania, where generational changes of the elites have occurred recently, is there a high percentage of millennial. If we extend the fork to the late-genxersThose born in the final stretch of the seventies, the picture is kinder: the rulers of Estonia, Denmark, Ireland or France are less than 45 years old. Are the new sap of European politics. But they are hardly “young.”

It is also true that millennial they still have time: the oldest are in their 40s, a young age in politics, while the youngest are now reaching their thirties. Right now, however, young politics are still subordinate to Generation T (cap). If there is a battle between one and the other, they are winning the seconds.