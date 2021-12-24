A study led by a researcher from the University of the Basque Country has discovered the oldest complete family in Neolithic tombs located in the British Isles.

If you thought that the oldest family record you could have was your grandfather’s military photo, we have news for you. The oldest family in history has been found at a Neolithic tomb site in Great Britain.

According to DNA analysis, most of the people buried in the area came from the same origin. Up to 5 generations in a row have been counted among the 35 people who rested there, being 27 members of the same genealogical line.

The research has been carried out in the Cotswolds-Severn, where there are some 5,700-year-old tombs. Be supposed to this family lived in the years 3,700-3,600 BC A time similar to that of the oldest tattoo kit ever found.

Thanks to this study, it is possible to know better than ever what the structure of families was at that time.

The tombs revealed that men used to be buried in the same chambers as their fathers and brothers.

No bodies of adult daughters were found in these chambers, although younger daughters were. This data makes it assumed that women were buried with their partners.

According to these data, the patriarchal figure was the main one and his line was followed, generation after generation. Although it should be noted that most of the people buried were descended from four women. These were located buried in specific chambers, which tells us that they were important in his family.

A gibberish of people

People whose kinship did not belong to the main line have also been found. Some are not related at all, joining this family out of friendship or necessity, although there are also other, stranger cases.

They could be adopted children, with their mothers buried there but no biological fathers found. Mothers would have children from the main line, but also others who do not belong to the family.

There are cases of missing parents who, as their traces have not been found, we do not know if they belonged to this genealogical tree. Has been a really difficult job the one that researchers have carried out to be able to decipher everything.

A team from around the world

The research team, which included archaeologists from the University of Newcastle and the United Kingdom, was headed by Iñigo Ojalde, from the University of the Basque Country, who was also accompanied by geneticists from the University of Vienna and Harvard.

The other lead author was Dr. Chris Fowler of the University of Newcastle. Both researchers have highlighted the relevance of this discovery. Not only because of the composition of the tombs, but also because of “excellent preservation of DNA“, in the words of Ojalde.

Thanks to this study, they get an idea of ​​what the social structures of that time were like and new theories about the sociology of the Neolithic human being can be made.

It is a finding that, instead of looking to the future, brings us closer to the past. It is another way of observing the evolution of human relationships.