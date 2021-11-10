After the big surprise that there was in the post-credits scene of the episode “Quatervois” (2×05) of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020), which delved into its essence as spin-off with a crossover definitive with the mother series (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010), the spectators would be expectant to know if in “Quien eres?” (2×06) they would like to reveal some information about the current whereabouts of the long-awaited Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

But what they give us from the start, before the titles, is a flashback misleading, that the first seconds make us think that Dr. Leopold Bennett (Joe Holt) and company have managed to get out of the facilities of the Military Civic Republic and that his colleague, the enigmatic Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold), has agreed to join your escape plan. But immediately we realize that not even close; and that they may wish to delve into the relationship of both characters in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

From dramatic aridity to livening up the show a bit

But this is a naive assumption on our part. After the protagonists make decisions about how they should proceed after being aware of the information intervened by Jennifer “Huck” Mallick (Annet Mahendru) in “Quatervois”, we understand that this flashback serves to reveal Lyla Bellshaw’s involvement in the dark genocidal machinations of the Military Civic Republic; waiting for a satisfactory explanation.

What follows are narrative maneuvers to move the pieces on the board, developing the different attitudes of the characters to what they face, the pending accounts, the insidious doubts about loyalties and some petty but not unusual opposition. Again, dramatically arid terrain, the least interesting in the writing of the executive editor of the story Rohit Kumar (For thirteen reasons), who had already signed in The Walking Dead: World Beyond the script for “Madman Across the Water” (1×05).

However, an impertinent confrontation that does not lack coherence if we talk about the character of Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale) and an immediate conversation they animate the show directed by Heather cappiello (Fear the walking dead), which he repeats behind the cameras after the aforementioned “Quatervois”. And our intrigue centers on how they came to arrest Silas Plaskett (Hal Cumpston) and the fear that, at any moment, they will catch them all red-handed and have to answer to Jadis or Anne Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) .

An unexpectedly effective monologue in ‘the Walking Dead: World Beyond’

But the most substantial of this chapter of The Walking Dead: World Beyond It comes without our intuition and it is given to us by the Lyla Bellshaw of (The Leftovers). It is just another one of the terrible tales of suffering and loss during the collapse of the zombie apocalypse; but the demanding close-up of the actress and her interpretive work in the trance of the personal confession of the doctor they are very effective. And so we understand their motivations.

As strange as it may seem, this short monologue about facts that we have been told a good number of times with the respective variations catches us more, hey, than Petty Officer Stokes’s Summary about his experience as leader of the Scavengers in The walking dead, its transcendental purpose then and now and “the very valuable” that it gave to the Military Civic Republic in exchange for its access to the coveted security of such a dangerous organization. And also to a greater degree than the next mystique and even the blood that splatters at the end.