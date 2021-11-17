In this new reality, a leader is one who wonders how he can be a better person, one who creates sustained value and seeks to generate a change in mentality, in order for companies to operate under a higher purpose, with which they can respond. and involve their stakeholders, grow together and ensure their survival over time.

Looking ahead to 2022, Romero warns that there are three things that will put companies in check: weather conditions, capital that want to invest in organizations with purpose and the consumer himself, who demands better human practices and sustainable products.

“Today organizations and the impact they have on society is basically a reflection of the people who lead them. We need to pay more attention to the impact we have as leaders, beyond generating business and effective profits, “he says.

The businessman points out that, currently, the worst practices that stand out in companies in Mexico is corruption, that leaders think only as a business entity and not as part of an ecosystem, privilege short-termism and believe that success is synonymous with money Quick.

“We have forgotten that the value of companies is not generating money but solutions. As a conscious leader, in your value creation map you would not have to maximize your profits, punishing a supplier, for example. The great challenge for entrepreneurs is to create companies that include all stakeholders in the value proposition. stakeholders”He reaffirms.

To do this, it is necessary to carefully observe, listen and integrate the different interest groups; move to a conscious capitalism, in which leaders recognize the responsibility and impact of making their decisions.

According to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mexico is the fourth most economically developed country in Latin America, but with very poor wages. In this regard, Romero points out that there are different tasks to be carried out to build a fairer country, with a vision of conscious capitalism. These are the main ones:

1.- Understand that business leaders are an engine of change and sustainable benefits in Mexico.

2.- Know to the audiences of interest and make them participate in the business purpose to move forward under the same direction.

3.- Promote open communication, but putting people at the center of companies.

4.- Be congruent with which we say and do to leave the world better than what we received it.

5.- Measure progress based on specific KPIs in an effort to continue improving as entrepreneurs, but above all as leaders and human beings.