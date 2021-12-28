A thermal mug for your drinks it’s a great idea for any season of the yearIf you have a cold drink and you are in the hot summer, it will stay cold longer than with a normal mug, and with a hot drink the same, it will keep warm while it is amazingly cold outside. This mug also has Xbox motifs which makes it still more cool, and it only costs 11 euros, quite a bargain.

We find this thermal mug very attractive not only for its very affordable price, but it also has a great feature, which is that the mug changes color when you pour a drink into it, for example. if you pour a hot chocolate in it you will see how its color changes from black to green, great, right? It can be an incredible piece as a collection or for daily use while you play or work, you see that to start the day with energy a good cup of coffee is necessary.

This product will brighten your moments while you enjoy a hot or cold drink, seeing how it changes color in front of your eyes is great fun. It is also made of a durable material and Paladone was manufactured so its quality is more than proven Since you know that they are officially licensed in their Xbox products, if you want to give this product to someone who loves this type of thing, you will undoubtedly succeed with this thermal mug.

Items with official Xbox license They are subjected to various tests and quality control to guarantee the buyer that he is obtaining a product that will be durable and of quality, and it is natural that they do these tests, they risk their prestige by putting their stamp on said products.

Last updated on 2021-12-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are people who collect famous things from movies, other people collect scale figures, and if you are a gamer you will surely like these types of items because they are things you love and having a hobby like this is fun. It is a unique product with which every geek or geek who boasts of being one should have it under his beltIt is a product that anyone can have, be it a child, adolescent or adult.

It seems to us a nice cup that is worth 11 eurosWith a very cool feature that is to change color depending on the temperature of the drink, it is a 100% recommended product for people who love Xbox and video games.

