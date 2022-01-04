Something that we geeks like is to have items alluding to what we like, be it a T-shirt, a cap, a backpack or even a glass, even we can have a small collection of certain themes, videogames, comics, now what is in fashion is undoubtedly superheroes. For the Xbox hero who’s been giving us tons of fun since its inception 20 years ago, and there’s an Xbox motif glass on Amazon for pre-sale for just 11 euros.

The glass has a fairly classic design, It is a matte black glass with green Xbox details, specifically the Xbox logo on the top, in the middle we have a perfectly represented Xbox controllerIt also has a great effect that seems to be beating or vibrating, just as we vibrate when we are playing our favorite title.

The Xbox controller and logo are a glossy adhesive that adorns the glass that, as we said, is a matte black that is very elegant, this adhesive has a certain relief that gives it a better feeling to the touch. Makes a great gift for someone who is in love with a game console like this, or simply enjoy technology, as we do, so if you have someone like that in your environment, do not hesitate to give him a big surprise.

This glass is not only a collector’s item, if you want to use it you are free to do so, if you want to have a soft drink, or other types of drinks, there is no problem if it is a hot or cold drink. In addition to being a magnificent gift for the piece that it is, it is also because It is an official Xbox product so it has an official license that certifies that it has been subjected to a quality control to guarantee its durability.

Last updated on 2021-12-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The glass is designed by Paladone, a company that we have already spoken about previously, in terms of their products and that they are a company with many years in the sector. Paladone is a UK based company but is a global company because its products are exported all over the world, so if you buy this glass or any of its products you will know that you are making a good investment because they are collectible pieces.

Having said all of the above, you may realize that for 11 euros It is a bargain to acquire an item that is approved by Xbox, not only for the collectible value it may have in a few years but it can be a nice decoration element for even a gamer bar that you assemble in your house with geek glasses.

