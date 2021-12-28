As you read in the title, The official Xbox controller is back in carbon black so you can play with a controller with a modern design from the previous Xbox with sculpted surfaces and refined finishes that give it a Ergonomic design for you to play with the best comfort, it costs 59 euros And you can get it on Amazon, then we will talk about its characteristics that make it an attractive product.

The controller has a hybrid crosshead and a textured design on the triggers, buttons and the back for a better grip, something great about this controller is that you can customize it by creating different profiles for the games and play differently from one to the other. You will achieve this with the Xbox Accessories application, you can reassign the buttons to change the action you execute with each one.

You also have at your disposal the Share button so you can show your friends screenshots and in-game recordings of what you are playing. From what I have seen, you can share this through different social networks such as Twitter or Facebook to mention the two best known. You will also be able to boast of the improvement of your game thanks to the hybrid crosshead that will make you have more precision in the games.

Regarding compatibility, you can pair it via Bluetooth with the Xbox Series X which is the most recent released by Xbox, but also has Xbox One compatibility, you can use it also with a computer that has the Windows 10 64-bit system installed and finally also you can use it with AndroidTo play more comfortably, you will need a controller support.

It also has Wireless technology so you can use it with the devices we mentioned above without problems. You can connect any headset or gaming helmet thanks to the fact that it has a 3.5 mm connector and have a great listening experience while playing the titles that excite you the most.

Reading comments from buyers assure that the remote is wonderful, but if they advise that if you are going to use it on a Windows PC, it must be updated, in addition you must download the Xbox Accessories app from the Microsoft store, after installed you must connect the remote to the PC by cable, update controller drivers, unlink it from the PC if it was already and link it again, with that it would already be configured.

Having seen the features it offers and the price for which you can buy it, it seems like a good investment since these official Xbox controllers usually have a long useful life and their materials are resistant, so 59 euros It is not an unreasonable price.

