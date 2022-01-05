If you are a big fan of Xbox, you will surely like wearing clothes or accessories allusive to that console, not only because they have a beautiful design but because it is a way to support it. Is Xbox Snapback Cap It is very cute, it is comfortable and it has cotton so it is a cool cap to wear even in warmer seasons like summer or spring, for just 28 euros you can take this hat and continue to support Xbox.

As we said, it is a Snapback style cap that will not only serve you to be fashionable if you wear gamer or sports style clothing, but it is also a cap that will serve you to play baseball in the sun or in the rain. When we say that It is cool not only because of the cotton, but also because of the ventilation holes that it has so that your head does not suffer from the heat and sweat.

It has a double closure strap so you can adjust it according to your taste, tighter or looser, it all depends on how you want it to fit, so it works for a good range of head sizes, you see that we are all different. As for the material, it has a 15% cotton and 85% acrylic so that you can precisely adapt it according to the season, since in winter like now this cap will make you feel warmer on your scalp.

The design consists of a black color that predominates in the cap with edges in green typical color of the XboxOn one side it also has the word Xbox in green and on the front you have the Xbox logo in white. On the back it has a message that says “Ready To Play” or “Ready to play” and the adjustable straps that we already mentioned above. Inside it has a filling similar to a green star with the word Xbox, it really looks very good.

Last updated on 2021-12-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The cap It is Unisex so regardless of whether you are a man or a woman it will be perfectYou also know that their materials are of quality by having the official Microsoft license that is granted to products that have been subjected to different quality controls to prove that the materials are resistant and will be durable. Sewing is professional, It is something that is seen with the naked eye, it has nothing to do with the imitations that are seen there.

It has a one-year guarantee so if you have a problem with the cap, you can talk to the company to solve the problem. Regarding the size, it is one size but if you want us to be specific It has a circumference that goes from 53 to 60 cm depending on how you adjust the strap, from what you can see it is a very nice cap with Xbox motifs and officially licensed by Microsoft by 28 euros.

