The leap from SEGA’s supersonic hedgehog to the big screen was a delight to fans: Sonic, the film became the best-released video game feature ever, grossing more than $ 200 million in less than two weeks. Two bars that its announced sequel will have to overcome, and that his first official poster store ties to classic games positions you in the right direction.

SEGA and Paramount have revealed the first trailer for Sonic 2, the movie. An image in which Sonic himself shares the limelight with a Jim Carey like him Dr. Eggman and that introduces the charismatic Miles ‘Tails’ Prower in the equation. In fact, as you can see, the composition of the image is a successful nod to Mega Drive’s own Sonic 2.





In fact, the winks that we can find on the poster are a success:

To start with, Carey’s character is already fully characterized as Dr. Eggman from video games. And not only that: pilot his classic Egg Mobile , the mythical hovercraft popularized in Mega Drive games.

, the mythical hovercraft popularized in Mega Drive games. For his part, Tails is not far behind and pilots his aircraft, the Tornado I, showing off his iconic pair of tails in the wind.

showing off his iconic pair of tails in the wind. But the best thing is the way in which the scene is a total tribute to Sky Chase Zone, the ninth level of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Sonic himself positioned on the wings dodging badnicks and explosions.





Sonic the movie In 2020, it moved the action to a Green Hills located on Earth, the planet that almost by chance welcomed a very young and hyperactive hedgehog capable of running at supersonic speeds. Without going into details, the end of the film left the door open for the arrival of new video game characters while anticipating the return of Eggman, something that more or less is very evident in the poster and that very soon we will see in motion.

The first Sonic 2 trailer to premiere at the Game Awards

In addition to the official poster itself -which inspires much more confidence than those of the first Sonic design, all is said-, Paramount and SEGA have advanced their plans for the night of The Game Awards: both Ben schwartz (Sonic’s voice in the movie) as Jim Carrey will present in scoop the first trailer for the sequel during the gala.

A preview of a story, in which Sonic and Tails will not be the only 16-bit SEGA icons to fill the screen: the English actor Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad or Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), will lend his voice to Knuckles. Will the red echidna appear in the first preview? For now, we already get an idea of ​​what your knuckles will look like.





The premiere of Sonic 2, the movie is planned for next April 8, 2022 in Spain and the day before it will be exhibited in countries such as Argentina, Chile or Mexico. And beware, the rivalry between the standard bearers of Mega Drive and Super Nintendo will move to movie theaters: at the end of that same year the Super Mario Bros. movie will also be released.