(Reuters-afp)

After the worrying images left by the Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa, at leaving the court after suffering a heat stroke, and the criticism of some players to the organization, product of the weather conditions in which they appeared in their respective matches, the International Tennis Federation issued an official statement.

Since the premiere of the current number 1 in the ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic, the central topic of debate at Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park was the playing conditions in which each match was played, with tennis players demanding changes in the rules to adapt to the tremendous heat and humidity of the Japanese capital.

The exit in a wheelchair of the 23-year-old Spanish tennis player was the one that filled the glass and it was for this reason that the ITF, after consulting with the IOC and other entities, dThey decided to delay the start of the fighting until after three in the afternoon.

“In the interests of the health and well-being of the players and after extensive consultation, the ITF has announced a time change due to increased heat and humidity currently being experienced in Tokyo, Japan. The matches of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event will begin at 3 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021 ”, explained the Federation through an official statement.

“The decision to start the games at 3 pm as of Thursday it is possible due to the results of today’s matches in the five competitions that are being carried out ”, he explained.

This determination was made after various consultations between the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 organization, the Olympic Relay Service, players and medical experts, among other stakeholders.

After a rain that raised a lot of humidity, temperatures reached around 32º C and there were several tennis players who made themselves heard.

“They are the toughest conditions he has ever had to play in. “, secured the world number 1 after defeating Bolivian Hugo Dellien. “I expected the conditions to be difficult, but when you are here you realize that you are never sufficiently prepared” for an effort of this type, said Djokovic.

The number 2, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, also spoke after the victory against the Italian Fabio Fognini who classified him to the quarterfinals: “I can finish the game, but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible? ”He asked the umpire when he asked if he could continue playing.

“It is clear that they have a lot to correct, the organization did not do well at all. That three people in air conditioning decide that we play with 40 degrees every day is crazy ”, recognized Diego Schwartzman for his part.

