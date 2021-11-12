Fans of the GTA saga are in luck, since from today you can enjoy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the collection containing GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Even so, you may need more samples to get that collection. If this is your case, this publication interests you a lot.

Through a video on IGN’s YouTube channel, which you can see below, we have been able to see in more detail the differences that this remastered trilogy presents with respect to the original games that make it up. In said video, one of the most obvious differences between the original titles and these new versions is elimination of fog effects, something that was quite remarkable in all three works and that was used to disguise the limited drawing distance. So, of course, in this The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition we can enjoy a greater drawing distance and, therefore, a greater depth in your scenarios.

GTA: The Trilogy removes fog effects to improve draw distance

Of course, the differences do not end there, since another of those improvements that this remastered collection boasts is in your performance. In addition, in the same video you can see the improvement in terms of fluidity in the movement of characters and vehicles, for example in relation to performance. Of course, and as it seems, these improvements will help provide a new experience in these classics of the franchise for those who have already played them, but it will also serve as a great gateway for those who have not already done so.

Once you have seen this video with the differences it presents GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionBoth in its cinematics and in its gameplay, you can already have a more concrete idea of ​​whether you are interested in what you see to get this remastered collection. Of course, the three titles present a good amount of improvements that, in a way, make them look similar to each other. In addition to the characteristics mentioned before, we can also appreciate a more colorful staging with elaborate lighting and, of course, with better developed environments than in its original versions.

All three games in this remastered collection feature a host of improvements.

So, at least as they point out in the video of IGN, it seems that Rockstar Games has delivered on most of the improvements they had promised for this remastered trilogy., among which they cited improvement in lighting and shadows, modeling of characters and vehicles, among others. On the part of the controls offered by GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, that will have to be verified once we get to the controls, since with the video in that aspect we cannot get anything clear.

Having said all this, we remind you that, you can do it from today with GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch and PC.