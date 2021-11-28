The creative agency DAVID Madrid, opens an office in the capital designed by the study of interior design Madrid in Love Studio. Located in one of the main arteries of Chamberí, the headquarters has a privileged location, Ríos Rosas street, 700 meters from the Castellana. This extraordinary alliance between DAVID and Madrid in Love Studio has resulted in a spacious, contemporary, technological and functional space that vindicates the character and identity of this agency.

David Ogilvy, a historical figure in advertising and a character who inspired the creation of the DAVID agency almost a decade ago, has also been the inspiration for Madrid in Love Studio to create an office that mix iconic advertising elements, with the modernity of a boutique agency. The deep analysis of the character has been the key to success in undertaking this project.

Translating the identity of DAVID and the character that inspired it has been the challenge of the Madrid interior design studio. A concept that has been achieved by drawing a gradual journey through the space itself where, metaphorically speaking, the character is undressed. From the jacket to the underwear, or what is the same, from the most public to the most private, the new headquarters is conceived as if it were wrapped in a large jacket that is gradually shedding layers.

As if it were a “striptease”, the tour begins at the entrance, the office area and the reception areas, the most informal and public spaces that connect with the large terrace, vital point of the project and object of gazes as soon as you walk through the door. The second area is organized as a large, versatile and spacious plaza, a meeting point where the imposing lamp that unifies the environment stands out.

Next, “the agora” is revealed a meeting and presentation space that seeks to surprise and seduce through the elements that make it up such as textiles, dim lights, etc. The next “garment” that stays on the road, gives rise to the large pink room, the most private multifunctional space. Finally, after freeing yourself from all the layers, you will find the agency essence, the director’s office, visually united with the team but with the possibility of becoming the most private and intimate point of the agency.

The distribution of the spaces maintains that essential hierarchy of the concept, from most public to most private, through the main elements of the project such as: the filters or combs that, hanging from the ceiling, run through the office and prioritize the spaces; and the large curtain (large blue jacket) that surrounds the office and simulates the act of undressing each time you cross it, as well as gradually revealing the rest of the hidden spaces; the furniture, in charge of zoning the most social spaces generating the own use of each one; the colour that organizes and gives character the different environments; or the floor that generates a continuous and smooth base that unifies the areas and prioritizes the spaces. What do you think of the result?

