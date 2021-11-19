Thought for those who do not need anything more than Google software and its OS. For this reason, its benefits are lower thanks to the lightness of the operating system, and it includes an Intel Celeron N4020 with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of eMMC in a size of 14 inches with FHD screen, TN panel and that will be moved by the iGPU of the UHD 600 microprocessor.

Its price is 229 euros after falling 35%.

IdeaPad 3 Celeron: the low-end and budget-friendly range

It is basically an extension of the laptop described above, but optimized for any operating system, since none is installed. For this reason, it must be very light since its power is contained, as is its price. It has the same Intel Celeron N4020, but accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD, something that comes in handy for OS like Windows 10 or Ubuntu.

Its price is 299 euros after falling 9%.

IdeaPad 3 (Ryzen 3500U): the balance

Here we enter a range of notebooks more suitable for tasks of all kinds, where the price also accompanies and therefore has a great balance. Based on the fact that we have a Ryzen 5 3500U with 4 cores and 8 threads at 3.7 GHz that consumes really little and performs very well. It is accompanied by 8 GB of DDR4-2400 in SO-DIMM format where 4 of them are soldered, 512 GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, and a Vega 8 iGPU that will move an FHD screen with an IPS panel. In addition, it integrates Windows 10.

Its price drops 9% to 499 euros.

IdeaPad 3 (Ryzen 3700U): all-rounder

It is a series before the current one because it integrates a Ryzen 3000 processor, specifically a 3700U with 4 cores and 8 threads at 4 GHz. It is accompanied by its iGPU with 10 CU at 1.4 GHz, 8 GB of DDR4-2400 in 4+ format 4 (one module is soldered) and 512GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Its size is 15.6 inches for an FHD IPS screen, and it includes Windows 10.

Its price is 599 euros after falling 14%.

IdeaPad 5 Ryzen 7 5700U: compact and powerful

Here we talk about a 14-inch laptop that integrates a Ryzen 7 5700U, an 8-core 16-thread CPU that runs at 4.3 GHz in Boost and only consumes a maximum of 25 watts. Its iGPU is a Vega 8 at no less than 1,900 MHz, which will move its FHD screen with IPS panel without problems at a good FPS.

It is accompanied by 16 GB of soldered-on-board DDR4-3200, 512 GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD and Windows 10. It has enough power for any task and its iGPU will allow you to play some other games in low quality, even current titles.

It is now offered with a 6% discount to stay in 749 euros.

Lenovo Legion range

Here we enter the notebook section where Lenovo focuses on the gamer, be it casual or professional. Unfortunately there are currently only two models on offer, but they should cover the demands for this segment in terms of the mid-range and upper-middle range of laptops.

Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen 5 5600H: the best value for money

Here we talk about other “Garcías”, because we jump to the H range of AMD processors with the Ryzen 5 5600H, which despite having 6 cores and 12 threads is not a step back from what has been described so far in the series U. And it is not because its TDP increases to 54 watts maximum allowing its 4.2 GHz to be active for longer, thus achieving greater total performance.

Although it has an iGPU as is normal in these laptops, the jewel in the crown is a 6 GB RTX 3060 that will move a 15.6-inch screen with FHD resolution with IPS technology and 120 Hz. The specifications are completed with 8 GB DDR4 -3200 expandable to 32 GB and a 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and Windows 10 Home.

The only downside is that its keyboard is in Portuguese, so its price is lower than usual: 899.99 euros. This means that the keyboard does not have Ñ, keeping the rest the same including QWERTY of course.

Legion 5 Gen 6: power for everything

Here we enter the high-end of processors with a whole Ryzen 7 5800H that will be accompanied by the same 6 GB RTX 3060 GPU as its previous brother. They also share a 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home and a 15.6-inch screen, but the similarities end there, since their resolution is not altered, but their hertz: 165 Hz specifically and also FreeSync and G-SYNC are added. Compatible to the summation.

As if that were not enough, we have 16 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM in Dual Channel and two modules.

Its price falls by 11% to 1,249.99 eurosBe careful, because its price is also low because its keyboard is in Portuguese, which does not affect the keys themselves because it is still QWERTY, but the fact that it does not have Ñ, the rest is the same as ours.