The Organization of Consumers and Users has denounced two oil brands for selling their product as Extra Virgin when they could only be classified as Virgin. These are the marked brands.

In Spain there is an association or organization, whatever you want to call it, that looks after the interests of consumers and customers, testing the services and products offered and thus giving an opinion on them. Coming to report if the case requires it.

And, within the many actions they do, is to test supermarket products and see if they have the necessary quality to be put on sale and if they meet the relevant requirements.

Whenever you see a “these are the best pizzas you can buy in the supermarket”, make sure that the acronym OCU does not appear in the headline.

Well, this organization has just given the notice regarding some olive oil brands that promise to sell extra virgin olive oil and it is only virgin olive oil, without the final extra tag.

This has been known thanks to the quality results that come out of the analyzes carried out by order of the OCU to specialized and accredited laboratories to analyze 39 different brands of extra virgin olive oil.

The main conclusions of the analysis leave the conclusion that none of the 39 oils are blends with cheaper seed, refined olive or pomace oils. So there is no adulteration in the final product.

But what if 2 of the 39, Borges and Olivar de Segura, are simply virgin, since they do not meet the criteria required to carry the commercial extra virgin label.

As they explain on their website, the determination of the extra qualification is obtained in an organoleptic analysis carried out by specialized tasters in accredited laboratories and following the procedure established by a European regulation.

And only oils that are determined in the tasting to have a certain fruity and do not present any flaw in flavor can be classified as extra virgin. Indeed, the Borges and Olivar de Segura products had defects, confirmed in subsequent analyzes.

For this reason, the OCU has denounced the companies affected by labeling fraud before the Autonomous Communities and has asked them to sanction them.