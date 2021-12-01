There are millions of Spaniards who only want Christmas to come for one reason: nougat. This Spanish dessert is the most precious delicacy along with the polvorones and now we know which option is the best on the market.

Let’s be honest, the reason why Christmas sweaters are a trend in December is to be able to take on a few extra kilos without anyone noticing. Or that’s what I tell myself every time I step on the scale.

Nougat is one of the most beloved desserts and sweets in our country and they have earned a good reputation.. There are hardly any that are bad, no matter how cheap it is, although there is a difference between one and the other.

The OCU, Organization of Consumers and Users, has made a list checking which nougats are worth more in the market, taking into account the price, taste and texture.

To limit, the study has focused on Jijona nougat, also known as soft nougat. And the list of nougat that have been analyzed amounts to 26 different brands. From top brands to white.

As explained in the OCU, of the 26 soft nougat tablets, 17 of them belong to the IGP Turrón de Jijona, and are Supreme Category, except for one, La Fama, which is Extra Category (which is one more step).

As the experts explain, A good Jijona nougat must meet these points: a homogeneous appearance, a firm texture, in the mouth it must be creamy and without earthy texture, its aroma must have a strong presence of toasted almonds with hints of honey and a balanced sweetness.

According to these parameters, the best nougat with 70 points is that of Antiu Xixona of Supreme Quality; then with 67 points the Delaviuda Soft Nougat Supreme Quality; and, in third position, with 66 points from DOR (LIDL) Supreme Quality Soft Nougat.

As you can see, the best two are from a brand recognized throughout the country, and the surprise comes in third place, with a nougat that comes from LIDL, which is worth € 9 per kilo compared to € 19 for Delaviuda nougat.

With these data you can now go to your nearest supermarket and buy soft nougat with knowledge of the facts. More expensive is not always better, although it usually coincides.