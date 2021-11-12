The Harry Potter films had surprising elements and scenery. For this reason, Rupert Grint did not hesitate to steal an object as a souvenir.

The Harry Potter franchise tried to be as faithful as possible to the novels written by JK Rowling. For this reason, its scenery and objects left more than one member of the team with their mouths open. For the actors who were part of the cast, those elements already had a place in their hearts. For this reason, Rupert Grint decided to take home many objects that were part of the shoot. The funny thing is that he did not have permission to do so; therefore, he had to return some of those items that had been stolen.

Since joining the Harry Potter franchise as Ron Weasley, Rupert Grint began taking home various memories he found on the set. For example, in The Philosopher’s Stone, the actor played a scene where he plays a game of chess with Harry and Hermione. During this confrontation, the figures begin to destroy the others and the interpreter did not hesitate to take a piece of them. “The set was huge and it was amazing when the pieces are destroyed. I still have a piece of the horse! “ the actor told in the book Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Book.

The object you had to return

During the filming of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Rupert Grint did his thing again. However, this time he was not so lucky and had to return the memory that he took without permission from the filming. «I took the golden egg that appears in the fourth film, a dragon egg. Apparently it was worth a few thousand dollars. I put it in a pillowcase. I did it with James and Oliver, it was a joint effort. But they tracked it down and took it from us. “ the interpreter recognized during an interview on the BBC.

“Some days after [de llevarnos el objeto], Warner Bros. started a massive hunt to find the person who had taken the dragon egg, so I had to return it anonymously and hope that no one found out that it was me. “ Hill. The only item he received officially was the deluminator that Albus Dumbledore gave Ron Weasley after his death. Will there be the possibility of seeing him again on paper if they make a film of The Cursed Legacy?