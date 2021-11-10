The Organization of American States (OAS) opens its 51st General Assembly this Wednesday with Guatemala as host country and the scenario dominated by the questioned elections in Nicaragua, in which Daniel Ortega signed his fifth term.

The delegations of the 34 countries that make up the main discussion forum of the American continent meet for the second consecutive year virtually for the meeting that begins this Wednesday and will run until Friday, under the slogan “For a renewed America”.

This year what happened in Nicaragua is at the center of the debate, after last Sunday the Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega was reelected in unopposed elections and branded as a “farce” by the majority of the international community.

Ortega, 76, who has been in power since 2007, won 74.99% of the votes on Sunday, in a day marked by the absence of the seven aspiring presidential candidates of the opposition who they were arrested in the months prior to the elections, accused of “treason against the fatherland.”

Almagro asks for an answer

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, put the Nicaraguan issue among the priorities of the General Assembly, rejecting as “illegitimate” the elections in that country.

Almagro on Tuesday urged the OAS countries to “respond to this clear violation of the Democratic Charter”During the conclave that will take place until Friday.

The official thus joined the statements of condemnation expressed by different countries in the regionAlthough the response has not been uniform across the continent, given the support expressed by Bolivia, Cuba and Venezuela.

A test for the region

After the election, the situation in Nicaragua constitutes a “test” for the international community, he told Efe Michael Shifter, President of the Inter-American Dialogue Study Center, based in Washington.

For the expert, this is a “fundamental issue” for the agenda of the OAS General Assembly, a body that he described as a “mirror of the strong polarization” that the region is experiencing.

And even though It is expected that after three days of sessions a sentence resolution will be reached the Ortega regime, the Atlantic Council expert Domingo Sadurní admitted that the OAS faces the own limitations of a multilateral organization that “has the votes of its member countries.”

Hence, he pointed out the need for the United States to “take the lead” to coordinate with the European Union (EU) and other of its partners the actions towards Managua, in order to avoid the example of Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, be emulated by other countries in the region.

Beyond the Nicaraguan discussion, this conclave will also cover topics such as the “Question of the Falkland Islands”, Which pits Argentina against the United Kingdom; the promotion and protection of human rights, and democracy.

COVID-19, its evolution and impact in the hemisphere are also on the agenda, as well as the commitment to the sustainable development of the post-pandemic region.

