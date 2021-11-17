Throughout these years we have been able to see how there are companies that are more open than others when it comes to giving their tax results. In that sense, Sony has given some data on the sale of games and consoles according to the occasion, while Nintendo details its best-selling consoles and games every three months for a specified period of time. However, it seems that Microsoft is the most secretive in this regard.

This is not recent news either, since for a long time Phil Spencer announced that they would not release Xbox Series X / S sales data at any time, so this is information that only they know internally. In this way, the only data we have is that Xbox Series sold at launch more than any other console of the brand, although without specifying the exact figure of this.

It is because of that the only information we have comes from third parties, being so in this case it comes from Ampere Analysis, who have provided an estimate of worldwide sales data for both the Xbox Series Model X and Model S as a whole, resulting in that From its launch last November 2020 to September 2021 the console would have sold 6.7 million units worldwide.

6.7 million Xbox Series X / S distributed worldwide

It should be noted that this report goes further, highlighting that 1.36 million would have been sold in the months of July-September. Likewise, to this it should be added that the estimates speak of initial sales figures at launch, being these of 3.5 million by the end of 2020.

On the other hand, as an extra piece of information, Xbox Series S may be outselling the X model in some markets, giving this reason to digital game sales are higher than on PlayStation 5, this being a data supported by GamesIndustry, who speak of a 50/50 sales split between the two Xbox Series models.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that it is an estimate, so maybe these figures dance up or down, since, for example, the same report talks about the sales of PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, estimating that the first would have sold 12.8 million units while the second 89.7. The reality is that, according to Sony and Nintendo, PlayStation 5 has sold 13.4 million and Switch a total of 92.87 million worldwide.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe