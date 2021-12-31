Just a few days ago, season 2 of the series The witcher premiered on Netflix and the figures for the fiction starring Henry Cavill continue to impress, with an escalation that we can only accurately assess when a month has passed since its launch (Netflix data is always from the first month of each content). Meanwhile, the number of players of The Witcher 3 skyrockets thanks to the series from the North American production company, which has once again breathed passion for the Geralt de Rivia franchise as it already happened when the first season was released in December 2019.

As well we shows The SteamCharts portal, which is dedicated to keeping track of the games found on the Steam platform, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had on December 30 an average of 62,055 simultaneous players, while a day before the premiere of season 2 of the Netflix series it had 22,640, which represents a growth of almost 200% in a period of two weeks. If we go a little further back we will find that the valley of the CD Projekt title in recent months had occurred in October, when it was an average of 13,500 simultaneous players.

Taking all this into account, it seems clear that the Netflix series has helped thousands of users around the world to enjoy again the masterpiece of the Polish studio, considered by many to be the best video game of the past generation and one of the best. of all times. Do not forget that CD Projekt is working on a next-gen version of The Witcher 3 for the second quarter of 2022 and that it will be free for everyone who already owns the original game. It is more than possible that all of these figures will be vastly exceeded when the time comes, but for now The Witcher 3 is living a umpteenth new youth thanks to Netflix.