Before Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, Check Point Research –Threat Intelligence Division of Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions worldwide– has detected a record of malicious web pages related to online shopping, with more than 5,300 different malicious websites per week, which is the highest figure since the beginning of 2021.

The pandemic has caused a clear change in habits, and shopping is no exception, as most people have switched to online shopping, causing a boom in e-commerce. This year, Christmas shopping online is expected to reach a record $ 910 billion in sales..

In this context, cybercriminals have also taken advantage of the increased influx of users to online purchases, so much so that the global impact of malicious websites has peaked since the beginning of November, with 1 in 38 corporate networks affected, on average per week, compared to 1 in 47 in October, and 1 in 352 earlier in 2021.

Beware of suspiciously attractive offers

Researchers warn online users to watch out for suspiciously discounted deals leading up to and during Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, which take place on November 26 and November 29, respectively.

And it is that, in addition to the creation of malicious websites, cybercriminals are sending consumers tempting email offers, with matters stating that the products have discounts of up to 85%.

Check Point Research has discovered a series of similar emails sent from “Cheap HandBags” or “Michael Kors” (with unrelated email addresses), containing subjects such as:

– “Fashion MK bags with an 85% discount to buy online today”.

– “Up to 80% discount on Michael Kors bags on sale, high fashion, low prices.”

– “The entire offer of Michael Kors bags, purses and wallets with a discount of up to 70%”.

In addition to the emails, cases of web pages with a similar appearance to the authentic are being found, with a much lower price than expected. Possibly it is fraudulent merchandise, or a scam to get the payment and not deliver the bag.

Beware of logins

Another possible threat is fake login websites for online shopping pages, which could lead to the theft of user credentials.. For example, Check Point Research has discovered an email supposedly sent from Amazon (but actually comes from an email address with a Chinese domain), with the subject “Amazon. Urgent notice ”and a text in Japanese that said“ System notification: Unfortunately, we have not been able to renew your Аmazon account ”, accompanied by a link that led to a website posing as Amazom.co.jp, both in name as in appearance.

So, before clicking on any link that comes to you by mail, supposedly from one of the stores where you usually buy online, check the sender and check the URL of the link; and it is best to contact the company directly, either by phone, through your social networks or customer service channels, to verify the authenticity of the message you received.

How to have a safe and threat-free shopping experience

To shop online safely, both on special sales such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, as well as at any other time, the experts at Check Point Research recommend the following:

– Always buy from an authentic and reliable source. Promotional links received by email or on social media should not be clicked. You have to proactively Google the store or brand you want, as well as verify the authenticity of its URL.

– Be alert to similar domains but do notgitimate. You have to look at the spelling accuracy of emails or websites, and take into account unknown email senders or peculiar email addresses from which promotions are received.

– Offers that are too good to be true, in fact, will always be too good to happen. A new iPad will NOT be 80% off this season, sadly.

– Always look for the padlock next to the URL. Performing an online transaction from a website that does not have the SSL (secure sockets layer) encryption system installed is an absolute NO-GO. To find out if the site has SSL, look for the “S” for HTTPS, instead of HTTP. An icon of a closed lock will appear, usually to the left of the URL in the address bar or in the status bar below. The absence of a padlock is an important red flag.

– Have security solutions for endpoints and email it can mean the difference between a major security incident and a non-event.

– Always be on the lookout for password reset emailsEspecially when online traffic volume is at its peak, like on Black Friday. If a password reset email is received without requesting it, always visit the website directly (do not click on the links) and change the password. It is clear that not knowing a password is the problem that cybercriminals face when trying to access accounts on the Internet. By sending a fake reset email that leads to a similar phishing site, they can convince the user to type in their account credentials and send it to them.