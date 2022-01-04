Although 2021 was a good year for the crypto industry in terms of market performance, the number of jurisdictions banning cryptocurrencies has more than doubled since 2018.

A report from the Library of Congress (LOC) details the nine jurisdictions that have now enforced an outright ban on cryptocurrencies and all 42 with an implicit ban.. This is an increase of eight and 15, respectively, in 2018, when the report was first published.

The LOC is the research library of the United States Senate, serving as the nation’s national library.

In the context of the LOC report, an absolute ban means that any “transaction with or holding cryptocurrencies is a criminal act,” while an implicit ban prohibits crypto exchanges, banks and other financial institutions “from trading cryptocurrencies or offering services to individuals / companies who trade cryptocurrencies “.

The nine new jurisdictions with an outright ban include Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Bangladesh, and China.. China’s ban on cryptocurrencies received the most attention in 2021.

The dramatic rise in jurisdictions banning or regulating cryptocurrencies in the past three years shows no signs of slowing downas several governments are currently reviewing their options. In addition to the 51 jurisdictions with a cryptocurrency ban, 103 have enforced anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing (AML / CFT) laws, a three-fold increase from the 33 jurisdictions with such laws in effect in 2018.

A Swedish financial watchdog and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency called for a ban on Proof of Work (PoW) mining in November due to the energy demands and environmental costs of keeping grids running. This was met with harsh criticism. by Paris-based Melanion Capital, which called the anti-mining claims “completely misinformed.”

Sweden’s neighbor in the EU, Estonia prepares to implement anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations in February. These new rules are expected to change the definition of what a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) is and put an implicit ban on decentralized finance (DeFi) and Bitcoin (BTC).

The Indian government caused fear when lawmakers in that country considered a cryptocurrency ban last year. The result was not a total ban, but rather a push to regulate cryptocurrencies as crypto assets.. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) oversees the regulation of local crypto exchanges. However, a total ban is not ruled out.

