About containers, ports, raw materials and savings. A few weeks ago, the Director of Consumption of an important brand in the sector was sincere with the press and recognized that his letter to the Three Wise Men only reflected a single wish: to obtain containers and ships so that their majesties could transport the presents they were waiting for in some port in the Far East and bring them to Europe. And it is that, in just six years, the Made in China 2025 plan has achieved that the economic transition process to change the global role of the Asian country as a ‘world factory’ has been a complete success. The economic giant has become a global leader in the production of high-tech goods, an expert superpower that also seeks to reduce its dependence and produce 70% of the necessary materials.

Reaching the proposed goals has made it possible to leave behind the role of an exporter of low value-added goods, to become the world leader in telecommunications manufacturing. As if that were not enough, China accounts for seven of the ten most important ports in the world, including Shanghai, the busiest globally and which in 2020 moved 43.5 million TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit, unit of maritime transport measure expressed in containers). In Europe, Rotterdam is the reference; and, in Spain, Valencia is, in terms of container traffic, the busiest in the Mediterranean, with a very close relationship with the eastern country.



If to this context we add that 80% of what we consume comes to us by ship, the lack of semiconductors, the blockade of the Suez Canal in March or the closure by COVID-19 of the Chinese port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, we have to Freight rates on the Shanghai-Rotterdam route have soared to $ 13,400, a year-on-year increase of 442% (the reverse route, $ 1,577), with delays exceeding eight weeks. This has led to a considerable rise in prices, which leaves the highest annual variation in the CPI since September 1992, at 5.5%. The era of globalization has given way to a stage of strategic autonomy. It’s time to save.

Traditional social networks have outgrown Facebook. It’s time to create a new universe to monetize it from scratch …

Topic of the week: 2021 Computer Hoy Awards

All About Security: Call Fraud

One of the increasingly numerous phone scams consists of a call in which they claim to be Amazon employees to obtain your access data and, with it, your bank account.

Gadget of the week: Braun Series 9 Pro

Male shaving is a delicate practice and, at times, uncomfortable or ineffective. Braun’s Series 9 Pro is here to change this.

News: News

The latest in technology, apps, leisure, VR, companies, education and startups.

Ecommerce: Christmas Shopping

Ease in the purchase process, variety in the offer, flexibility in shipments, different payment methods … these are the hallmarks of online shopping platforms.

Microsoft Excel: Create formats with symbols

Sure you know how to create custom formats in Excel. But do you know the possibility of including symbols in them? We tell you how.

Connected home: New devolo Magic 2 adapter

WiFi 6 is the wireless connection technology that solves the problems of previous generations: more bandwidth, capacity, users, and lower latency and consumption. Find out!

Connected home: Set up your WiFi network

Find out how to modify your Wi-Fi network settings to change the name of the network, the password, or the bands that different devices connect to.

Tricks: 6 Tricks for WhatsApp

From now on, WhatsApp can be used on up to four computers, even without a mobile phone! Here we explain how to configure this function.

Christmas Grand Bazaar 2021 – Part One

Are you looking for the perfect gift for the most technophiles of the house, and want to include it in the list of Santa Claus or the Three Kings? With the advice of Computer Hoy, you will hit the nail on the head!

Technology for all: Crimes in space, how should they be dealt with?

There are more and more people outside of planet Earth, and it is not just military or scientists. Faced with a possible crime in space, who would judge him, if the space does not belong to anyone?

Technology for all: 30 Years of Sonic

Sonic, Sega’s eternal mascot, is celebrating his anniversary, and what better way to pay tribute to him than to remember what his genesis was like?

We solve your doubts: Questions & Answers

There are many questions about technical issues that you send us. In this section we answer all your questions.

The dissatisfied user: digital natives … and the supradigitals

Raised between 8-bit computers and game consoles, I witness how many technologies were born and were being installed … now I see my children coming with the indicator on in the rear-view mirror.

