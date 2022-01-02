DS Automobiles is ready to face the new year. The iconic French premium brand will carry out a major product offensive throughout the newly launched 2022. The company will focus on the renewal of its two central pillars. Specifically, its entire SUV range.

The newly released 2022 will be a very important year for DS Automobiles. The iconic French premium brand will carry out a crucial product offensive considering what new arrivals are on the agenda. In this new year we will experience the renewal of the entire DS SUV range. A range that, at the moment, consists of a total of two models.

Currently, both the DS 3 Crossback and the DS 7 Crossback concentrate the bulk of the brand’s sales throughout Europe. They are two crucial models for the company. That is why any type of change that they are going to undergo must be followed with special interest. And precisely, their respective updates are the news that DS has prepared for 2022.

Recreation of the new DS 3 Crossback 2022

DS 3 Crossback, tuned for the French B-SUV and its electric variant



The DS 3 Crossback It is in segment B, a category where competition is voracious. However, the number of subcompact-sized premium SUVs is not particularly abundant, so their most direct rivals are generalist models in their most exclusive configurations. It was the second model introduced by DS as an independent brand from Citroën and was released in the second half of 2018.

Years have passed and the time has come for the DS 3 Crossback and its 100% electric variant, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, to catch up. DS is working on the process of developing a facelift. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. A “facelift” with many new features.

What will the DS 3 Crossback update bring? The French SUV will debut exterior design, technological equipment and a revised mechanical offer to improve the level of efficiency. The launch is set for the second half of 2022.

Recreation of the new DS 7 Crossback 2022

DS 7 Crossback, renewal for the model with which it all started



Last but not least, we must talk about the “big brother” of the DS 3 Crossback. The compact SUV from DS is also on the agenda of novelties that the brand will introduce throughout this year that we have just released. The DS 7 Crossback will undergo a mid-cycle update so that this generation, the first, can face the years of commercial life that lie ahead.

Unlike what happens with the DS 3 Crossback, the DS 7 Crossback weighs more the years, and is that it debuted in society back in 2017 in the framework of the Geneva Motor Show. So it’s time for you to catch up with an equally loaded update. Nails novelties that go through the exterior design, technology and mechanics.

The aesthetic changes will be concentrated at the front end so that the DS 7 Crossback adapts to the new design language of the company. A new touch screen will be installed in the passenger compartment, enabling it to operate a revised multimedia system with more online digital services. The composition of the engine range will remain the same, although the engines will be revised to improve the level of efficiency. The plug-in hybrid variant (PHEV), the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense, will remain in the portfolio. The new DS 7 Crossback will debut in the second half.