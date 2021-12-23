It may seem like a lie for a person to say that lives at the north pole (North Pole) and that each year receives thousands of letters from children asking Santa Claus for gifts. Also that he lives a few blocks from his house. But is not. In Fairbanks, Alaska, there is a small town where it is Christmas all year long. Even in the month of July, with more than 20 degrees, there is no lack of Christmas decorations and lights. At the North Pole Christmas is everywhere, all year round.

Some streets of the North Pole have names that honor the holiday: Santa Claus Lane, Snowman Lane, Kris Kringle, Mistletoe, Holiday Road, North Star Drive … ZIP code is the same as Santa Claus, 99705. More than 2,200 people live in this small city, according to data from the 2020 census, and some of them are specifically dedicated to managing children’s letters to Santa Claus.

This is the case of Mitzi Wilcox, a volunteer who told the BBC that since Santa is a very busy man, the team helps him answer all the letters. “How many people can say that they live in the North Pole? We respond to letters from children around the world, “he said.

Thus was born the North Pole of Alaska

Travel Alaska

The city of North Pole was born in 1944, and received this name by a company that wanted to attract a toy manufacturer to build its factory in that city and to advertise the products with the phrase “facts at the North Pole”. In the end, the place stayed with that name, although the factory was never built. The Christmas spirit, however, stayed at the North Pole.

A man named Con Miller was known to impersonate Santa Claus in different towns in Alaska. When his town was christened the North Pole, he called his business Casa de Santa Claus. Since then, the store has been the most famous in town and is known for its World’s Largest Fiberglass Santa Claus Statue. There are even reindeer around the store.

A day with Santa Claus at the North Pole

North Pole is an attraction all year round, but at this time it is a special place, especially for children. Alaska Air organized A few weeks ago a flight with almost 60 children between 4 and 10 years old at risk of poverty to celebrate the holidays in style. Accompanied by a group of elves and Santa’s helpers, the children went straight to the North Pole to spend a magical day.

Alaska Air

During the flight, the windows were closed to keep the route to the North Pole secret. Upon arrival, Santa Claus welcomed his guests and took them home to do all kinds of crafts and eat ice cream. You could not miss the Christmas decorations, chocolate and, of course, gifts.

In addition to the decoration and the house of Santa Claus, the North Pole of Alaska has all the characteristics to resemble the home where magic is born. While in July temperatures can exceed 20 degrees, on these dates the inhabitants of the North Pole live with temperatures of less than 40 degrees below zero. Beyond the cold they pass, the postcard that the snow leaves in the streets of the town could not be more Christmassy.

see more ⚠️North of Alaska there is a town called North Pole, literally North Pole, where a minimum temperature of -41 ° C (equivalent to -43 ° F) is currently being registered. ⚠️Tomorrow it will rise a little more to -36 ° C. Follow ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sduCr6B1ZK – Jean Suriel (@JeanSuriel) December 14, 2021

History repeats itself in Santa Claus, Indiana

If it can be difficult to imagine a town where it is Christmas all year round, it may be even more so to think that there are two. And in the same country. In Indiana, there is a place called Santa Claus, in which since 1914 they also receive letters from children from all over the country.

As in the North Pole, in the town there is a giant statue of Santa Claus. The streets also have names like Christmas Boulevard or Christmas Lake Village. The three main streets are called like the Three Kings: Melchior Caspar and Balthazar.

Santa Claus was called, in the nineteenth century, Santa Fe but they had to change the name in order to set up a post office. The problem was that the town was called the same as the capital of the state of New Mexico and, to avoid misunderstandings, they asked the inhabitants to change the name.

‘A community that continues to grow’

How the inhabitants came to the conclusion that Santa Claus was the best name for their town is anyone’s guess, although there are several legends. One of them explains that one Christmas Eve the residents of then still Santa Fe were meeting to choose a new name for their town when, suddenly, the doors were opened wide. A girl heard bells in the distance and screamed: “It’s Santa Claus!”

Apparently, they brought to the fore other names that were not related to Christmas but it is clear that, if they had chosen any of those, at this time the town would not be so touristy nor would it attract so many visitors.

The habitants, when asked, They affirm that they are not tired of Christmas and that they like to live in a town where the spirit of the holidays is breathed all year long. One thing is clear: the inhabitants of the North Pole and Santa Claus believe in Christmas and Santa Clausl. “It is the spirit of the community that continues to grow,” said one of the Santa Claus residents.