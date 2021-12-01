Throughout this year, and with a delay of a quarter, the manufacturer Nokia has been updating its devices to Android 11, some models receiving the update a year after the release of this version of the operating system, but there is a model that will finally be left without receiving Android 11.

It is the Nokia 9 PureView, its high-end 2019 and whose update to Android 11 had confirmed and was scheduled for the third quarter of this year, but after weeks of delay Nokia has made the difficult decision not to update the Nokia 9 PureView to Android 11, and since they have not been able to comply with those two years of Android updates they launch an ** exclusive offer for their owners *.

Nokia 9 PureView without Android 11

Nokia has been unable to update the Nokia 9 PureView to Android 11 by certain incompatibilities between camera and software, which according to the company, would have worsened the user experience, in addition to not meeting the high standards of the company.

Therefore, the Nokia 9 PureView runs out of more Android updates, they will be left with Android 10, but yes, will continue to receive security updates until the device is three years old from its launch.

A 50% discount to switch from Nokia

For those users of the Nokia 9 PureView who want to go to Android 11 they will have to change mobile, and for that Nokia offers owners of said model a 50% discount to acquire any Nokia X series, like the Nokia XR20.

If you are a Nokia 9 PureView owner and want buy a new Nokia X series at half price You just have to enter the official page of the offer and add your email address and IMEI number of your Nokia 9 PureView to receive the discount to redeem in your store.

Offer is valid until March 31, 2022 and in the following countries: Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

More information | Nokia