Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the Nobel Prize was not a “shield” against this status. Russia is ranked 150th in the RSF rankings. But Muratov said he was hoping to escape that label.

“I think that in the 30 years of our newspaper’s existence we have done so many positive things for the country that declaring ourselves ‘foreign agents’ would be detrimental to the power of our country” and “would be stupid,” he said in an interview with AFP.

“Reporting should not continue to cost your life”

As of December 1, 1,636 journalists died in the last 20 years in the world, 46 in 2021, according to RSF data.

“Reporting should not continue to cost your life,” insisted RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire during the presentation of the report this week.

In addition, there have never been so many journalists detained in the world: 293, denounced on Thursday the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), based in the United States.

“Bringing information to the public can in itself prevent war,” said Norwegian Nobel Committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen. “The role of the press is to lift the veil of aggression and abuse of power, and thus contribute to peace,” he added.

During the Oslo ceremony, the director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, delivered the acceptance speech for the Nobel Prize awarded last year to the UN humanitarian agency. In 2020, the ceremonies were canceled due to the pandemic.

Nobel laureates receive a diploma, a gold medal and a check for 10 million Swedish crowns (plus 1 million dollars).