The new generation of the Nissan GT-R still looms far away. There are many unknowns regarding the next great evolution that the Nissan sports car will undergo. The new reports that have seen the light point in the same direction. And it is in the bet for electrification. The use of hybrid technology seems like the only viable option to continue using a V6 engine.

In the times, the debate on the continuity of the Nissan gt-r has put the focus on the mechanical section. And, more than talking about whether the GT-R will continue to be part, or not, of the Nissan range, we must put special emphasis on the formula that the Japanese manufacturer will opt for so that the public can enjoy a new generation of his iconic model.

The last reports that came to light about the new generation Nissan GT-R

they pointed out that the commitment to electrification was practically taken for granted. Now, almost a year later, new and interesting information emerges about the future facing the GT-R, one of the “legends on wheels” still alive in our market.

Will it succumb to electrification? Nissan opens the door for the new GT-R to use a hybrid system

The new Nissan GT-R will use a hybrid system with a V6 engine



The launch of the new Nissan Z showed that it is still possible to create a sports car for lovers of the “old school”. However, opting for this formula represents a significant sacrifice. And it is the impossibility of being able to carry out its commercialization in certain markets where emission regulations are very strict. See the European Union. That is why the successor to the Nissan 370Z will not reach European dealerships.

Giving life to a global vehicle means taking into account the standards required in the Old Continent. And in the case of GT-R, practically forces Nissan to bet on electrification. Nissan’s sporty coupe has been on sale with virtually no changes (save for subtle updates) for more than a decade. That is why the new model, known by the code “R36”, will bring important new features. Especially in the mechanical section.

Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan, made some interesting statements to a specialized British specialist media about the future of the GT-R: “We are seeing how we can make it electrified. The Z is for someone like me who enjoys sports cars. The GT-R is a professional machine and we have to work on it. ‘

The new generation of the Nissan GT-R will bet on electrification

The new generation of the Nissan GT-R will offer higher performance



In 2018, Alfonso Albaisa himself, Nissan’s Head of Design, pointed out that the development work of the new generation of the GT-R had already begun and that one of the highest priorities of the model R36 is that it is “the fastest supercar in the world.” At that time Albaisa assured that it was still feasible to achieve this title without a hybrid system. Now, times change and technology has evolved.

For the new GT-R to continue using a V6 engine it seems necessary to resort to some kind of hybridization. Recall that Nissan already gave life to a 3.0-liter V6 hybrid engine which was employed in the World Endurance Championship. The experience gained is, a priori, decisive to apply it to production vehicles. It is one of the options that are on the table and indicated by the aforementioned reports from British lands.

In addition to the adjustments that will take place in the mechanical section, there will be new developments in exterior design and technological equipment. Especially in terms of connectivity and security.