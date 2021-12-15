The Nintendo Review 2021 is now available

The end of the year is the perfect time to review everything related to the last 12 months. Do you remember how many hours you spent in front of your Switch? What was your favorite game of 2021? If answering these questions is difficult for you, don’t worry. Nintendo already offers a review that provides you with this and more information.

As in years past, Nintendo offers its annual Switch Year in Review. Here players can know how many titles they played, the number of hours they spent on the console during the year, their most played games, your busiest day, hours between laptop and dock, as well as platinum and gold points earned on My Nintendo. The site even allows visitors to select their favorite 2021 installment and then download a special image.

Everyone who lives in America can enter this site and get this information. Those residing in Europe can do the same, but here. All it takes is logging in with your My Nintendo account and you’re done!. Let’s remember that PlayStation did the same last year, so in the next few days we will surely see the review of this company.

In related topics, the Switch was the best-selling console last November. Similarly, Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the Switch next month.

It is always nice to have this kind of information. Perhaps the game you thought was your favorite was not even played as much as you expected. In my case, I was surprised to see Monster hunter rise in first place with 106 hours throughout this year.

Via: Nintendo