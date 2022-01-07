Whether or not we are crafty people, there are a number of tools that we all have to have at home to quickly solve small problems that may arise.

Even if you do not like DIY or plan to do hacks In your furniture, surely at some point you will have to mount something, or a nut will get stuck, or you will need to nail or unpin anything … and you will need one of these nine basic tools To solve in a simple way and, to have them well organized, you can opt for a perforated lacquered MDF panel, like the one in the photo, which costs 47.34 euros on Amazon.

Wooden tool wall – 120 x 60 x 0.5 cm – Drilling Ø 7 mm – White lacquered MDF (1)

Pliers

The pliers are among the basic that can not be missing in any house, they are used for a lot of things: to hold, to turn, to tighten, to loosen, to bend … even to strip cables. They come in various sizes and a set of three from the Bosch Professional line is worth 43.15 euros on Amazon.





Bosch Professional 1600A016BG Set of 3 pliers, 160/180/200 mm

Allen wrench

The Allen wrenches they usually come in the furniture mounting kits, both in those of IKEA and in those of other brands, but we can have our own set at home, for example, to be able to assemble the same furniture among several at the same time. They are also very cheap, this game of 30 units costs only 11.99 euros.





Hinrichs Allen Keys Inch and Metric 30 Units – Allen Key Set From 0.7 to 10 mm and 0.028 to 3/8 Inch – Free Multipurpose Knife

Wrench

Along with the pliers, another tool that It is also very versatile is the wrenchSome prefer to have a set of wrenches of various sizes at home, it is another complementary option, but the adjustable-size wrench adapts to any nut that we want to resist, the one in the Amazon Basics image costs 7.60 euros.





Amazon Basics Chrome Inch / Metric Scale Adjustable Wrench, 8-Inch (200mm)

Screwdrivers

Another classic that is not missing in almost any house is a Set of screwdriversIt can be a handle with interchangeable heads, or several independent screwdrivers, but at least we will need to have a pair of them with a flat tip and another pair of star (or Phillips) to adapt to the different situations in which we may need them. The set of the image of the Amazon Umi brand, includes six screwdrivers and an organizer and is worth 10.99 euros.





Amazon Brand – Umi 6 Piece Screwdriver Set, Cushion Grip, 3 Phillips Bits and 3 Magnetic Flat Heads with Organizer

Hammer

Regarding the hammer, there are countless models with different designs and materials and some are more suitable than others depending on the specific use that you want to give them, in our case we will opt for something standard of average price that helps us to nail a point and, already put, also to unlock it. The one in the image is from Stanley and costs 14.95 euros.





STANLEY STHT0-51309 – Fiberglass hammer 450g

Tape measure or tape measure

Of course it is important to have a flexometer, even if we don’t plan to use any of the other tools. The tape measure will help us measure the space available for a piece of furniture that we are going to buy, for example, or the most appropriate dimensions for curtains or a carpet … A 5 m Stanley is worth 7.29 euros on Amazon, although nowadays there are other options more modern and that allow to measure greater distances, a laser distance meter one of the best sellers on Amazon costs 22.94 euros.





STANLEY 0-30-697 5 Meter Tylon Flexometer

Laser Meter, DTAPE DT50 50M / 165ft Laser Distance Meter, Portable Pressure Meter Digital Flow Measurement Tool, 4-Line Larger Backlit LCD Display IP54

Cutter

Another versatile tool with many possible uses and that can be useful in many cases is the cutter, although it is primarily intended for cut cardboard, we can cut other materials with it or strip cables, for example.





Wolfcraft 4146000 Standard detachable knife cutter with stainless steel guide and 18mm blade silver / black + 4141000 Standard detachable knife cutter

Level

To check that something is correctly aligned both horizontally and vertically, the Bubble level, a 30 cm long one can be found on Amazon for 18.39 euros. Although, as with distance measurement, today there are also laser leveling options for 39.99 euros.





Siumir Bubble Level Magnetic Torpedo Level 30 cm, Measured Horizontal, Vertical and 45 Degree Angles

Laser Level, HYCHIKA 15m Cross Laser Leveling, with Self-Leveling Double Laser Module Lines (Single or Double Line, 120 °), Horizontal / Vertical, IP54 with Magnetic Support 360 ° Rotation

Electric screwdriver

If you have bought furniture to assemble, you have probably encountered the difficulty that, in some cases, the Allen key is not enough to finish the assembly. Small screws are often included in the kit that should preferably be fitted with an electric screwdriver, so that the result is correct and safe. One of the Bosch Home and Garden line is worth 44.40 euros on Amazon.





Bosch Home and Garden 06039A800U Bosch IXO Screwdriver (5th Generation, Built-in 3.6V Battery, Twist Torque Attachment, 10 Bits, USB Charger, Boxed) -Amazon Edition, Classic Green

Basic Toolkit

If you do not want to complicate when choosing each of the tools and you do not plan to use them a lot, you can opt for a basic tool kit of those who already bring all inclusiveEven the box or the briefcase, the one in the photo of 100 pieces costs 32.99 euros.





WORKPRO 100-Piece Basic Tool and Accessory Set with Bag Pliers Screwdrivers Meter Wrenches for DIY and Daily Fixes

For note we could include other options that many of you will be thinking about, the drill to make holes, the saw, or one sander electrical would be some of the basic tools on the next level. But already for users with some knowledge, skill and some interest in DIY or crafts.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | Ikea Hack or how to give a second life to two well-known and recognizable Ikea furniture