Bad day for him Nikkei 225, which closed the session on Wednesday, November 17, with slight falls in 0.4%, until the 29,688.33 points. The Nikkei 225 reached the maximum number of 29,909.97 points and a minimum volume of 29,623.79 points. The trading range for the Nikkei 225 between its highest and lowest points (maximum-minimum) during this day it stood at the 0.96%.

In the last seven days, the Nikkei 225 registers an increase of 2%, so that in year-on-year terms there is still a rise in the 22.05%. The Nikkei 225 a 3.2% below its maximum this year (30,670.10 points) and a 9.9% above its minimum valuation so far this year (27,013.25 points).

