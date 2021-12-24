Cyberpunk 2077 had a stuttering launch, especially in its versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. But after a year and several updates behind it, the title of CD Projekt RED seems to have improved considerably, and even now has started to receive positive reviews on Steam. Without a doubt, Cyberpunk 2077 has the most enviable potential, and many of us are still waiting for the arrival of the next-gen patch, which hopefully will add all the content that is half-baked, like the Night City subway.

A while ago we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 has a monorail to finish, but it would have been removed due to time constraints at the time. This walkable NCART subway could arrive at some point in the game, but while we wait for that to happen at some point, thanks to a mod the Night City subway arrives in Cyberpunk 2077 and can be downloaded through Nexus Mods.

All this content removed in Cyberpunk 2077 could be added through DLC

Cyberpunk 2077 already has a fast travel system, but not one that is intertwined with Night City itself in this way. The standard fast travel system simply makes you teleport from point A to B, while this mod lets you take in the views of Night City while riding the monorail over the city, and you can even switch seats. This is hands down one of the most impressive mods we’ve seen in the Cyberpunk 2077 community, since the CD Projekt Red game was released just over a year ago.