Beeple, an unknown artist to the vast majority of the population, made headlines when he sold one of his creations for € 57 million last May. The creation in question: an NFT. Overnight Beeple had become one of the three highest-rated artists alive. The future of art inevitably passed through the metaverse, we read then, an ecosystem where all creators could sell their works in an environment free of intermediaries, dealers and elite circles that imposed their criteria.

Not so fast. Seven months later, the relationship between “art” and NFTs is somewhat more complex. Liam Sharp, renowned comic book artist, offers a good example: “I’m closing my entire gallery on DeviantArt because people keep stealing my art and creating NFTs with it.” Since anyone can create an NFT of anything for as little as $ 120, many investors choose still-pristine works by increasingly far-flung artists and trade them on OpenSea and other platforms. crypto.

Without said artists having given them permission to do so, of course.

Sadly I’m going to have to completely shut down my entire @DeviantArt gallery as people keep stealing my art and making NFTs. I can’t – and shouldn’t have to – report each one and make a case, which is consistently ignored. Sad and frustrating. pic.twitter.com/oNH6yXQtyU – Liam ‘Sharpy’ Sharp (@LiamRSharp) December 17, 2021

Stole. Sharp’s drawings had little commercial value (just over $ 3 and no sales), so no one (or rather, a user named 7D03E7, creator of the NFTs) was getting rich at his expense. Still. From a theoretical point of view, it is possible that someone creates an NFT of any painting and that months later that object is priced at $ 500,000 without the artist in question seeing a single dollar. In the world of yesteryear, this phenomenon would have a name and surname: theft of intellectual property. And it would have criminal consequences.

It crypto. But in the metaverse? A few months ago DevianArt, the most popular platform among visual artists of all kinds, implemented a system that warned creators when someone created an NFT on one of their works. The tool It works well and regularly advises artists of any NFT generated at their expense. It happens that the complaint process is more complex: OpenSea, the main market crypto, forces the artists to demonstrate that his work is his.

In other words, it reverses the burden of proof: it is the legitimate owner of the intellectual property who has to prove their authorship, not the thief. Sharp, tired of battling for his drawings, has preferred take them off the hook of the network.

Plus. Yours is just one case. There are many more, most collected in accounts like @NFTThefts. Some affect internationally recognized artists, such as Anish Kapoor or David Bailey. In November, the head of an art show on Star Wars, Ben Moore, took thousands of photos of works designed by a dozen artists, turned them into NFTs and auctioned them on OpenSea. Within days the NFTs, not the actual parts, had sold for € 6 million.

Naturally this did not sit very well with the artists.

Of everything. The funniest case stars Hermès, one of the most expensive and prestigious fashion firms in the world. It turns out that an “artist” named Mason Rothschild has created a series of NFTs inspired by his famous Birkin bag (and called “MetaBirkins”, because imagination does not abound in the universe crypto). Rohtschild auctioned some of his works for $ 800,000. Their success was such that within weeks other users had “counterfeited” their MetaBirkins and sold them for $ 35,000.

Our hero in question denounced the fakes publicly … Which attracted the attention of Hermès. A few days ago, the company was clear: “Hermès neither authorizes nor consents to the marketing or creation of our Birkin bag by Mason Rothschild in the metaverse.” As on the other hand it is logical. Rothschild, somewhat mind-bogglingly, claimed the intellectual property of an NFT based on a real object protected by intellectual property. Who robs a thief, and so on.

Hermès is a powerful multinational that can defend itself. Other smaller artists will not be so lucky. At least while the metaverse loophole lasts.